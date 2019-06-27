MSNBC Hit With Technical Issues at Democratic Debate

MSNBC was left red faced during Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential debates when the network suffered audio issues during moderator Chuck Todd’s remarks.

“We are hearing our colleague’s audio,” Todd said. “The control room can turn off the mics. If the control room can turn off the mics of the previous moderators.”

Rachel Maddow then chimed in: “We prepared for everything except for this.”

The network proceeded to cut to commercial before Todd, sitting next to Maddow, admitted the network had suffered “technical difficulties” before vowing to march on.