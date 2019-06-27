×

MSNBC Hit With Technical Issues at Democratic Debate

Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., talks with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., right, before the start of a Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Art, in MiamiElection 2020 Debate, Miami, USA - 26 Jun 2019
CREDIT: Wilfredo Lee/AP/Shutterstock

MSNBC was left red faced during Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential debates when the network suffered audio issues during moderator Chuck Todd’s remarks.

“We are hearing our colleague’s audio,” Todd said. “The control room can turn off the mics. If the control room can turn off the mics of the previous moderators.”

Rachel Maddow then chimed in: “We prepared for everything except for this.”

The network proceeded to cut to commercial before Todd, sitting next to Maddow, admitted the network had suffered “technical difficulties” before vowing to march on.

  Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Cory Booker,

