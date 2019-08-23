Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, She-Hulk Series Ordered at Disney Plus

Marvel debuted three new series it has ordered for streaming service Disney Plus at D23 Expo: a live-action Ms. Marvel series, as well as two additional series based on Moon Knight and She-Hulk.

“That’s three new series coming to the MCU, that’s what Disney Plus is allowing us to do,” said president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige on stage at the convention Friday.

The Ms. Marvel series will be led by screenwriter and comedian Bisha K. Ali, most recently a staff writer on Hulu’s “Four Weddings and a Funeral.” She will serve as showrunner and write the series.

This iteration of Ms. Marvel is Pakistani American Kamala Khan, a Muslim teenager who lives in Jersey City, New Jersey, and looks up to superheroes like Captain Marvel. According to Marvel, she has an “an Inhuman ability to alter shape and size [and] employs an idealistic attitude as much as any power to make the world a better place.”

Moon Knight revolves around Marc Spector, a mercenary who is left for dead in the Egyptian desert.

Of She-Hulk, “Bruce Banner is no longer the only Hulk in the MCU,” said Feige.

The Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk-based series join a Marvel lineup for Disney Plus that includes “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, “WandaVision,” starring Elizabeth Olsen, and two standalone series that revolve around Loki and Hawkeye, respectively.

No casting has been announced yet for Ms. Marvel. Earlier in the year, a social media campaign ignited in an effort to encourage Disney to cast “Hala” and “Blockers” actress Geraldine Viswanathan in the titular role.