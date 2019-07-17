×

TV News Roundup: ‘Mr. Robot’ Drops Season 4 Trailer (Watch)

In today’s roundup, USA releases a trailer for the final season of “Mr. Robot,” Apple plans a “Snoopy in Space” series and Variety has an exclusive clip from Season 3 of Netflix’s “The Epic Tale of Captain Underpants.”

CASTING

Golden Globe-winner Ian McShane will guest star in the season premiere of “Law & Order: SVU.” In the forthcoming 21st season, McShane will star as a high-profile media mogul who takes on Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson after being accused of sexual assault.

Morris Chestnut (“Rosewood”) will join Season 3 of Fox’sThe Resident.” The new season, which premieres Sept. 24, will see Chestnut as Dr. Barrett Cain, an aggressive neurosurgeon hired to improve Chastain’s finances.

AMC has cast André Benjamin in its original anthology series “Dispatches from Elsewhere.” Created by and starring Jason Segel, the 10-episode series follows a group of ordinary people who “stumble onto a puzzle hiding behind the veil of everyday life.” Benjamin joins previously announced cast members Richard E. Grant, Sally Field, and Eve Lindley.

RENEWALS

Nickelodeon has picked up “SpongeBob SquarePants” for a 13th season. The renewal comes on the heels of the successful live-action/animated special “SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout” which grabbed more than 2 million viewers.

DATES

Hulu has set a Sept. 2 premiere date for Ursula Macfarlane’s Harvey Weinstein documentary Untouchable.” From executive producer David Menschel (“Man on a Wire,” “LA 92”), the doc features interviews with several of Weinstein’s former colleagues and victims to explore the movie titan’s fall after dozens of women came forward with sexual assault allegations against him.

FIRST LOOKS

USA Network has released a clip from the final season of Mr. Robot,” featuring Rami Malek’s Elliot Alderson being confronted for his misdeeds. The psychological thriller, which bows its fourth and final season in the fall, follows the story of disturbed cybersecurity engineer Elliot and the eponymous Mr. Robot (Christian Slater) as they work together to destroy all debt records.

Variety has an exclusive clip from Netflix’s third season of “The Epic Tale of Captain Underpants,” out July 19. Narrated by Sean Astin of “Stranger Things,” the DreamWorks animated series follows friends George Beard and Harold Hutchins after the two are separated during summer camp. The show also features the voices of Nat Faxon (“Life of the Party”) and Jorge Diaz (“Jane the Virgin”).

Apple has released a trailer for its upcoming animated series “Snoopy in Space.” Debuting exclusively on Apple TV Plus this fall, the series will follow Snoopy and Woodstock as they join the Peanuts gang for a field trip into space with NASA.

DEVELOPMENT

Quibi has announced “Biggest Little Cook-Off,” a new comedic miniature food competition series currently in development at the streaming upstart. From Levity Productions, the series will follow two top chefs competing to create the tastiest bite of food.

EXECUTIVES

ABC Owned Television Stations Group has named Lisa Siegel as senior VP of business strategy and operations. In her new role, Siegel will be responsible for leading large-scale growth strategies and will report to president Wendy McMahon. She comes from Disney Media Networks where she served as VP of strategy.

Fox Business Network has hired Grady Trimble as a business reporter. Trimble will work out of FBN’s Chicago office and will cover the auto industry, agriculture, and commodities market. Most recently, Trimble served as a correspondent for CBS affiliate WTSP-TV.

Michelle Vesecky has been promoted to senior VP of business affairs at Showtime. Vesecky has been at the network since 2016, where she has worked on numerous development deals and series including “The Loudest Voice” and “City on a Hill.”

EVENTS

The Paley Center for Media will holdSuits: A Farewell Celebration Exhibit” to celebrate the final season of Suits.” The installation will display costumes worn throughout the USA Network legal drama’s nine seasons at the Paley Center’s Beverly Hills location from July 17 through Sept. 15.

