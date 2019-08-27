×
TV News Roundup: USA Sets ‘Mr. Robot’ Final Season Premiere Date, Drops Trailer (Watch)

CREDIT: USA Network

 In today’s TV news roundup, “Mr. Robot” will premiere its final season on Oct. 6, and Lauren Graham joins “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” at NBC. 

DATES

The final season of USA Network’s Mr. Robot will return on Sunday, Oct. 6, a departure from its usual Wednesday time-slot. The 13-episode season will be set during the 2015 Christmas holiday and will continue to follow computer programmer Elliot (Rami Malek) and Mr. Robot (Christian Slater) as they embark into dangerous territory in their mission to target the one percent. Watch the trailer for the fourth and final season below:

Season 2 of Pop TV’s  “Hot Date” will premiere Sept. 20. The sketch comedy series follows comedian couple Emily Axford and Brian Murphy as they put on a heightened performance of their love life. The new season will also feature guest appearances by Randall Park, Margaret Cho and Thomas Lennon.

CBS has announced premiere dates for its entire daytime lineup. “The Young and the Restless,” which follows the elite Newman and Abbott families, will dive into its 47th season on Sept. 3, and the 10th season of “The Talk,” which will feature new host Marie Osmond alongside Eve and Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood, will premiere Sept. 9. Meanwhile “The Bold and the Beautiful” will debut its next season on Sept. 16, and game shows “Let’s Make a Deal” and “The Price is Right” will return on Sept. 23.

FIRST LOOKS

Batwoman -- Image Number: BWN_S1_8x12_300dpi.jpg -- Pictured: Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman -- Photo: Frank Ockenfels 3/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Nancy Drew -- Image Number: NCD_S1_8x12_300dpi.jpg -- Pictured: Kennedy McMann as Nancy -- Photo: Frank Ockenfels 3/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The CW has released key art for two of its new seriesBatwoman,” premiering Oct. 6, and Nancy Drew,” premiering Oct. 9. The “Batwoman” poster features a masked Ruby Rose below the tag line “Her Time is Now,” while Kennedy McMann can be seen on the “Nancy Drew” poster under the novel’s famous slogan “Everyone loves a mystery.”

YouTube has released the official trailer for the second season of its original comedy series “Liza on Demand,” starring Youtube personality Liza Koshy. Launching Sept. 25, the series will also feature guest stars Noah Schnapp, Josh Peck, Rachel Leigh Cook, Kevin Nealon, Jim O’Heir and more.

CASTING

ABC‘s “Shark Tank” will bring in four new guest “sharks” for its forthcoming 11th season. Katrina Lake, the founder and CEO of Stitch Fix, Daniel Lubetzky, the founder and executive chairman of KIND, Maria Sharapova, international tennis champion and founder of Sugarpova, and Anne Wojcicki, co-founder and CEO of 23andMe, will all join the reality competition show this season. “Shark” alums Rohan Oza and Matt Higgins are also set to return.

Lauren Graham is making her return to TV with the NBC drama “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” Graham, of “Gilmore Girls” and “Parenthood” fame, will play Zoey Clarke’s (Jane Levy) boss in the series about a a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. The part was originally played by Carmen Cusack in the pilot. Other cast members include Skylar Astin, Peter Gallagher, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart and Mary Steenburgen.

EVENTS

Australians in Film will host an inaugural State of Escape Creative Creatures Lunch on Sept. 19, ahead of this year’s Emmy Awards, Variety has learned exclusively. The event, which will recognize the achievements of Australian women in television, will be presented by InStyle Australia and will be held at Curtis Stone’s restaurant Gwen.

The Paley Center for Media has announced that the first three selections for this year’s PaleyFest NY are TBS’s “Search Party” on Oct. 7, Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method” on Oct. 11, and ABC’s “Black-ish” on Oct. 13. Entering its seventh year, the two-week television celebration will take place from Oct. 4-15 at the Paley Center New York location.

