‘Mr. Iglesias’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

The comedy series “Mr. Iglesias” has been renewed for a second season at Netflix.

The series stars comedian Gabriel Iglesias as a a good-natured public high school teacher who works at his alma mater. He takes on teaching gifted but misfit kids to not only save them from being “counseled out” by a bully bureaucrat Assistant Principal (Oscar Nuñez), but also to help them unlock their full potential.

Along with Iglesias and Nuñez, the series also stars Sherri Shepherd, Jacob Vargas, Maggie Geha, Cree Cicchino, Fabrizio Zacharee Guido, Tucker Albrizzi, Gloria Aung, Coy Stewart, and Richard Gant. Kevin Hench will return as showrunner and executive producer for Season 2, with Iglesias Ron DeBlasio, and Joe Meloche also executive producing.

When the show was ordered to series, it was also announced that Iglesias had signed a deal to distribute two new comedy specials via Netflix.

Iglesias is one of the world’s most successful stand-up comedians, performing to sold-out crowds across the globe. He has the distinction of being one of the few to headline and sell-out Madison Square Garden in New York and the Staples Center in Los Angeles. His most recent comedy special, “Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All,” was released on Netflix in January.