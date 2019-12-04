‘The Grinder’ Duo to Write Comedy ‘Mr. Black’ in Development at Fox

Andrew Mogel and Jarrad Paul are returning to Fox.

The pair have signed on as writers of the half-hour single-camera comedy project “Mr. Black,” which was first announced as being in development back in August. Mogel and Paul previously created the Fox comedy series “The Grinder” starring Rob Lowe and Fred Savage, which aired during the 2015-2016 broadcast season. They most recently co-created the Netflix series “Huge in France” and also directed every episode of that series. They also wrote and directed the 2015 comedy feature “The D Train” as well as the 2008 Jim Carrey vehicle “Yes Man.”

“Mr. Black” is based on the Australian format of the same name. It follows the acid-tongued Mr. Black, a man who has one dying wish: to break up his adult daughter and her boyfriend – whom he happens to live with. The original series was created by Adam Zwar and produced by CJZ for Australia’s Network Ten.

Mogel and Paul will serve as executive producers in addition to writing the project, which has received a script commitment at the broadcaster. Gail Berman will also executive produce. Berman’s SideCar Content Accelerator will produce along with Fox Entertainment.

Mogel and Paul are repped by UTA, Mosaic, and Ziffren Brittenham.