×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Grinder’ Duo to Write Comedy ‘Mr. Black’ in Development at Fox

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Directors Andrew Mogel, left, and Jarrad Paul attend the premiere for "The D Train" hosted by The Cinema Society at the Landmark Sunshine Cinema, in New YorkNY Premiere Of "The D Train", New York, USA - 6 May 2015
CREDIT: Greg Allen/Invision/AP/Shutterst

Andrew Mogel and Jarrad Paul are returning to Fox.

The pair have signed on as writers of the half-hour single-camera comedy project “Mr. Black,” which was first announced as being in development back in August. Mogel and Paul previously created the Fox comedy series “The Grinder” starring Rob Lowe and Fred Savage, which aired during the 2015-2016 broadcast season. They most recently co-created the Netflix series “Huge in France” and also directed every episode of that series. They also wrote and directed the 2015 comedy feature “The D Train” as well as the 2008 Jim Carrey vehicle “Yes Man.”

“Mr. Black” is based on the Australian format of the same name. It follows the acid-tongued Mr. Black, a man who has one dying wish: to break up his adult daughter and her boyfriend – whom he happens to live with. The original series was created by Adam Zwar and produced by CJZ for Australia’s Network Ten.

Mogel and Paul will serve as executive producers in addition to writing the project, which has received a script commitment at the broadcaster. Gail Berman will also executive produce. Berman’s SideCar Content Accelerator will produce along with Fox Entertainment.

Mogel and Paul are repped by UTA, Mosaic, and Ziffren Brittenham.

More TV

  • Directors Andrew Mogel, left, and Jarrad

    'The Grinder' Duo to Write Comedy 'Mr. Black' in Development at Fox

    Andrew Mogel and Jarrad Paul are returning to Fox. The pair have signed on as writers of the half-hour single-camera comedy project “Mr. Black,” which was first announced as being in development back in August. Mogel and Paul previously created the Fox comedy series “The Grinder” starring Rob Lowe and Fred Savage, which aired during [...]

  • Wild Karnataka

    ITV Unwraps Pre-ATF Sales Packages in Asia

    ITV Studios Global Entertainment has struck deals covering over 1,000 hours of scripted and non-scripted programming with Asian broadcasters and streamers. The deals were announced on the first day of the Asia Television Forum in Singapore. KBS in Korea acquired India’s “Wild Karnataka,” narrated by the acclaimed broadcaster-naturalist David Attenborough. Discovery Asia acquired rights to [...]

  • Lena Waithe

    TV News Roundup: BET Releases Trailer for Lena Waithe's 'Twenties'

    In today’s TV news roundup, Ali Wong gets two new Netflix comedy specials and BET releases the first look at Lena Waithe’s “Twenties” series.   CASTING Michael Beach (“ER”), Anne-Marie Johnson (“For The People”) and Kellee Stewart (“Guess Who”) have been cast in Ava DuVernay’s romantic anthology series, “Cherish The Day.” They join Xosha Roquemore, Alano Miller [...]

  • Devin Nunes

    Republican Congressman Nunes Files Defamation Lawsuit Against CNN

    Rep. Devin Nunes of California, an outspoken ally of President Donald Trump, filed suit against CNN Tuesday, alleging the cable-news network defamed him when it reported on allegations about the President and his representatives seeking information from Ukraine officials that would raise suspicion about the presidential campaign of Joe Biden. In a rambling lawsuit filed [...]

  • Maggie Carey'The To Do List' film

    Maggie Carey Inks Overall Deal With ABC Studios

    Maggie Carey has signed a multi-year overall deal with ABC Studios. Under the terms of the new deal, Carey will write, produce, and direct drama and comedy projects for the studio across all platforms, including broadcast, cable, and streaming. “Maggie is an incredible talent who has directed some of the funniest, most memorable episodes of [...]

  • Norah O'Donnell's D.C. Move Brings Ratings

    Norah O'Donnell's D.C. Move Brings Early Ratings Spike to 'CBS Evening News'

    Norah O’Donnell’s move to Washington, D.C. for “CBS Evening News” appears to have sparked new interest in the venerable program. An average of 1.44 million people between the ages of 25 and 54 watched the program’s debut from its new studio in the nation’s capital, according to Nielsen, a figure that is 41% higher than [...]

  • 'Jack Ryan' Season 2 Averaging 4.6

    TV Ratings: 'Jack Ryan' Season 2 Averaging 4.6 Million Viewers, Per Nielsen

    “Jack Ryan” season 2 could well be one of Amazon’s most-watched shows. According to Nielsen measurements, the show’s sophomore outing has an average minute audience of over 4.6 million after seven days of delayed viewing, while its premiere episode drew 7.3 million viewers in the same metric over its first seven days of availability. Those [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad