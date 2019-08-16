Fox to Develop Comedy Based on Australian Series ‘Mr. Black’ With Gail Berman’s SideCar

Fox is developing a single-camera comedy series based on the Australian show “Mr. Black,” Variety has learned.

The half-hour series follows the acid-tongued Mr. Black, a man who has one dying wish: to break up his adult daughter and her boyfriend – whom he happens to live with. The original series, which premiered in Australia earlier this year, was created by Adam Zwar and produced by CJZ for Australia’s Network Ten.

No writer is currently attached to the American version. Gail Berman will executive produce via SideCar, with SideCar and Fox Entertainment producing. Fox announced a new deal with Berman back in February just ahead of the 21st Century Fox-Disney merger. Under the new deal, Berman and SideCar are to identify and incubate programming both for the network and third-party platforms. SideCar will be responsible for developing scripted and unscripted programming to complement the active development of Fox. Fox will retain ownership of all series that originate under the SideCar banner.

Berman’s The Jackal Group continues on as a separate entity. That company launched the streaming unscripted series “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo.” It also has a number of scripted television projects in development, including adaptations of Ricardo Nuila’s non-fiction book, “The Poor Unfortunates” and Chloe Benjamin’s New York Times best-selling novel, “The Immortalists.”

