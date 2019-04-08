You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Movistar +, Studiocanal, Bambu’s ‘Instinto’: Pushing the Envelope on Sexuality, Luxury

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Manuel Fernandez-Valdes/Movistar +

CANNES — A Movistar + Original Series co-produced with and sold by Studiocanal, “Instinto” begins with deep breathing.

It is in fact Marco Mur (Mario Casas), jogging down an empty near-dawn Madrid street. But it could as easily be his having sex. He pleasures himself in the shower, glances at a sketch – maybe his – of a naked woman, then heads to his shrink.

That night he’s off to an “Eyes Wide Shut”-style S & M club, has a threesome with two masked girls. By day, Marco is an entrepreneur and owner of Alva, a high-tech industrial engineering company whose banner first product is Ciclon, a luxury automobile converting wind-power into energy. But even his inventions – there’s a high-speed train in the pipeline – seem, symbolically, a way of escape.

Where did you get the idea for Ciclon? an Arab sheik and potential investor asks at its presentation

“In a dream in childhood,” Marco answers.

Only when Marco confronts what happened to him in childhood, Ep. 1 suggests, will he be free to take on family.

Acquired by Amazon for Latin America), and the latest from writing powerhouse Ramón Campos, Teresa Fernández Valdés and Gemma R. Niera at Madrid’s Bambú Producciones (“Grand Hotel,” “Velvet,” “Cable Girls”), “Instinto” breaks some ground in at least three ways. In industrial terms, it marks the first co-production between Movistar + and Studiocanal, which owns 33% of Bambu, two of the biggest and most ambitious players on Europe’s new high-end drama scene, sharing a passion for upscale stories of substance.

Related

In a building hallmark of new Spanish scripted – think “Elite,” and Alex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato’s “La casa de papel” and especially “The Pier” –  it is graced by young, buff actors  – though late twenties, not “Elite’s” teens – and, as in many ways an open audience series, pushes the envelope on sexuality.

“It’s a series which addresses without restrictions controversial issues (sex, infidelity),” Fernández-Valdés said at “Instinto’s” world premiere last month, at the Malaga Festival.

“Bold, mysterious, cast as a thriller,” “Instinto” aims to talk about “passions, obsessions, breaking established limits. And also love, though perhaps a mistaken one,” she added.

Also, as befits Bambú, a production house which has reshaped women’s melodrama for a modern TV age, its women characters are “complex, ambitious and free.”

The later stretches of Ep. 1 are seen from the POV of industrial engineer – and possible industrial spy – Eva (Silvia Alonso), a Stanford U alum, who, turned on by Marco, follows him to his night club. “Instinto” receives an Market Screening at MipTV on April 8. Variety talked to director Carlos Sedes in its run-up.

Could “Instinto” be called an erotic Freudian mystery-thriller? Even in Ep. 1, there are hints that Marco is so driven, such a high over-achiever, and so cold to a sense of family and friendship because of his mother….Could you comment?  

Yes it could be called that. Marco is a character who made the decision not to love; not to feel so as not to be hurt. That is what we try to demonstrate with his personality, a character still succeeding in that aim, he is alone. He doesn’t let anyone in because of something that happened in his past.

You push the envelope on sexuality. One influence on the series is obviously “Eyes Wide Shut.” But “Instinto” is far less coy in its private club scenes. Do you see Spanish drama’s sexual frankness, about not just men but women, as one of its competitive assets?  

Of course. We’re in 2019 and that should be recognized – bot in the fantasy of the club, the atmosphere, the bodies and the fact that Marco very much treats sex like sport.

Your direction in “Instinto’s” early stretches seeks, I feel to establish Marco’s psychological state. Even in the opening scene, where he’s jogging down a Madrid boulevard, you capture hm from multiple angles where, though he’s near jogging, he hardly advances in frame. Here is a man of large energies but caught in psychological stasis, you seem to be saying.  

Yes. A man who, through sport or sex, finds a certain calm; a man who constantly needs to calm anxiety in that physical way; a man apparently sure of himself; a lost man or maybe actually a child.

In Ep. 1, you invent an erotic cliffhanger. Eva, getting into Marco’s club, is required by the house to take off of her clothes. Which she does. Whether this is her driven by her desire for Marco, or the masoschism of someone who’s just applied for a top job at Alva is a moot question. Could you comment?

For me it is the discovery of another way of living, “Marco’s” way. Are we capable of taking that step? Or do we just like it to happen in our mind as a fantasy. Who are we really? How many are our obsessions?

Via its plush, high-gloss look, near fairy-tale luxury settings but sexuality, you appear to be positioning “Instinto” as an edgier mass appeal drama-thriller, somewhere between what used to be free-to-air and cable. But would you agree?  

Yes, a story with a background that could reach out to many people. With pace, and where you want to know what’s wrong with Marco. In some ways cable, in others free-to-air.

Power of Women

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Taraji P. Henson attends Variety's Power

    Taraji P. Henson Gets Emotional Talking About Her Dad and Mental Illness

  • Kacey Musgraves attend Variety's Power of

    Kacey Musgraves Recalls First Song She Ever Wrote

  • Gigi Hadid Power of Women

    Gigi Hadid on How She Used Her Massive Social Media Following for Good

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

More TV

  • FOSSE VERDON "Life is a Cabaret"

    'Fosse/Verdon' Boss on Exposing the 'Grit and Grime' of Bob Fosse in the Wake of #MeToo

    Musical theater legend Bob Fosse was a man known for many things: His artistic flair; the creation of jazz hands; his unique, directorial eye; his marriage to Gwen Verdon and his penchant for sparring with producers. And then there was his “complicated” relationship with women, especially those who worked under him. When FX’s latest limited [...]

  • Joel McHale2018 Sundance Film Festival -

    Joel McHale to Host ABC's 'Card Sharks' Game Show

    ABC Entertainment and Fremantle announced Monday that actor and comedian Joel McHale will host “Card Sharks,” a suspenseful game where players can win a fortune on the turn of a single playing card. The show is set to air this summer on ABC. “I’m very excited to be hosting ‘Card Sharks,’” said McHale. “Game winners [...]

  • Yellow Bird U.K. Boards Murder Mystery

    Yellow Bird U.K. Boards Murder Mystery 'The Secret Woman' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Rolling off the Netflix original show “Young Wallander,” Yellow Bird U.K. is set to produce its second drama, “The Secret Woman,” a series adaptation of the Danish book of the same name written by Anna Ekberg. Leading British screenwriter Adrian Hodges, whose credits include “My Week With Marilyn,” “The Musketeers,” “The Go-Between” and “Labyrinth,” has [...]

  • Hide and Seek ZDF Ukraine

    Media Giant ZDF Enterprises Sees Opportunity in TV Market Changes

    While the international media industry grapples with the tectonic shifts triggered by the growing proliferation of streaming services, ZDF Enterprises is riding the wave of change by seizing opportunities, creating new business models and forging partnerships with the likes of Netflix and other digital players. As the world sales, licensing and co-production arm of German [...]

  • The Worst Witch

    ZDF Enterprises' Kid Content Stirs International Interest Heading to MipTV

    Boasting animation, live-action shows and tween series, ZDF Enterprises’ ZDFE.junior division offers a diverse catalog of domestic and international productions. The unit is attracting strong global interest with such titles as “The Worst Witch,” “The Bureau of Magical Things” and “Find Me in Paris,” particularly on the VOD front, says ZDFE president and CEO Fred [...]

  • Game of Thrones Season 8

    TV Shows to Watch the Week of April 8, 2019: 'Game of Thrones' and 'Fosse/Verdon'

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, the final season of “Game of Thrones” premieres on HBO, and “Fosse/Verdon” debuts [...]

  • The Greatest Race ZDF

    ZDF Enterprises Ramps Up Nonfiction Department, Heads to MipTV

    With a muscular lineup of factual programming, recent acquisitions and expanded catalogs, ZDF Enterprises’ ZDFE.unscripted division is expecting strong business this year. Consisting of two main arms, factual and entertainment, ZDFE.unscripted covers a broad range of genres, from history, wildlife and science, to music, arts and sports. “The division is very solid for us,” says [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad