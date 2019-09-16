‘Mosquito Coast’ Series Starring Justin Theroux Set at Apple

Apple has ordered an adaptation of “The Mosquito Coast” to series, Variety has learned.

Justin Theroux will star in the series, which is based on the novel by his uncle Paul Theroux. The story follows an idealist who uproots his family and moves them to Latin America. Neil Cross is adapting the book for television in addition to serving as showrunner. Cross will also write the first episode of the series with Tom Bissell. Rupert Wyatt will executive produce and direct multiple episodes, including the first episode. Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen and Bob Bookman will executive produce, with Fremantle producing.

Justin Theroux’s last TV starring role was in the Netflix limited series “Maniac.” He also starred in the critically-acclaimed HBO series “The Leftovers,” which ended after three seasons on the premium cabler in 2017. On the film side, he has starred in projects like “American Psycho,” “Zoolander,” and “The Girl on the Train.” Theroux also served as an executive producer on the Emmy-winning ABC special “Live in Front of a Studio Audience,” which saw actors recreate classic episodes of the sitcoms “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons.” Theroux is also an accomplished screenwriter, having worked on the screenplays for films such as “Tropic Thunder,” “Iron Man 2,” and “Rock of Ages.”

He is repped by CAA, Lighthouse Management & Media, and Felker Toczek.

“The Mosquito Coast” was originally published in 1981. It was previously adapted into a film of the same name in 1986. That version starred Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, and River Phoenix. It received two Golden Globe nominations, including best actor in a drama film for Ford.

Apple recently announced that its streaming service, Apple TV Plus, will launch Nov. 1 for $4.99 a month. Shows available at launch will include “The Morning Show” starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, “Dickinson” starring Hailee Steinfeld, “See” starring Jason Momoa, and ““For All Mankind” starring Joel Kinnaman.