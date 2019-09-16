×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Mosquito Coast’ Series Starring Justin Theroux Set at Apple

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Justin Theroux Mute
CREDIT: Sheryl Nields

Apple has ordered an adaptation of “The Mosquito Coast” to series, Variety has learned.

Justin Theroux will star in the series, which is based on the novel by his uncle Paul Theroux. The story follows an idealist who uproots his family and moves them to Latin America. Neil Cross is adapting the book for television in addition to serving as showrunner. Cross will also write the first episode of the series with Tom Bissell. Rupert Wyatt will executive produce and direct multiple episodes, including the first episode. Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen and Bob Bookman will executive produce, with Fremantle producing.

Justin Theroux’s last TV starring role was in the Netflix limited series “Maniac.” He also starred in the critically-acclaimed HBO series “The Leftovers,” which ended after three seasons on the premium cabler in 2017. On the film side, he has starred in projects like “American Psycho,” “Zoolander,” and “The Girl on the Train.” Theroux also served as an executive producer on the Emmy-winning ABC special “Live in Front of a Studio Audience,” which saw actors recreate classic episodes of the sitcoms “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons.” Theroux is also an accomplished screenwriter, having worked on the screenplays for films such as “Tropic Thunder,” “Iron Man 2,” and “Rock of Ages.”

He is repped by CAA, Lighthouse Management & Media, and Felker Toczek.

“The Mosquito Coast” was originally published in 1981. It was previously adapted into a film of the same name in 1986. That version starred Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, and River Phoenix. It received two Golden Globe nominations, including best actor in a drama film for Ford.

Apple recently announced that its streaming service, Apple TV Plus, will launch Nov. 1 for $4.99 a month. Shows available at launch will include “The Morning Show” starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, “Dickinson” starring Hailee Steinfeld, “See” starring Jason Momoa, and ““For All Mankind” starring Joel Kinnaman.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Christopher Eccleston Anorexia

    Christopher Eccleston Reveals He Was 'Very Ill' With Anorexia While Filming 'Doctor Who'

    “Doctor Who” actor Christopher Eccleston has opened up about his anorexia, body dysmorphia and suicidal thoughts. Eccleston, who played the ninth incarnation of the Doctor, made the revelations in his forthcoming autobiography “I Love the Bones of You: My Father and the Making of Me.” “Many times I’ve wanted to reveal that I’m a lifelong [...]

  • Justin Theroux Mute

    'Mosquito Coast' Series Starring Justin Theroux Set at Apple

    Apple has ordered an adaptation of “The Mosquito Coast” to series, Variety has learned. Justin Theroux will star in the series, which is based on the novel by his uncle Paul Theroux. The story follows an idealist who uproots his family and moves them to Latin America. Neil Cross is adapting the book for television [...]

  • 'Big Mouth' presentation, Paleyfest, Panel

    TV News Roundup: Jenny Slate's Netflix Comedy Special Sets October Premiere

    In today’s TV news roundup, Jenny Slate’s first Netflix comedy special “Stage Fright” premieres Oct. 22, and Netflix also releases the first trailer for its upcoming comedy “Living with Yourself,” out Oct. 18.  DATES Jenny Slate‘s first full-length comedy special “Stage Fright” will launch on Netflix Oct. 22. In it, the comedian and actress shares [...]

  • Shane Gillis SNL

    Shane Gillis Out From 'Saturday Night Live'

    “Saturday Night Live” is officially cutting ties with Shane Gillis. “After talking with Shane Gillis, we have decided that he will not be joining ‘SNL,'” an “SNL” spokesperson on behalf of Lorne Michaels said in a statement. “We want SNL to have a variety of voices and points of view within the show, and we [...]

  • Sophie Turner, Corey Hawkins to Lead

    Sophie Turner, Corey Hawkins to Lead Quibi Thriller Series

    Sophie Turner has found her first TV role post-“Game of Thrones.” The British actress, who is nominated at this year’s Emmys for playing Sansa Stark on the HBO mega-hit, is set to star alongside “Straight Outta Compton” actor Corey Hawkins in a thriller series in the works at Quibi. Titled “Survive,” the series is based [...]

  • Barton Fitzpatrick as Reg, Alex R.

    ‘The Chi’ Ups Justin Hillian to Showrunner, Ayanna Floyd Davis Exits

    “The Chi” has appointed a new showrunner for its forthcoming third season. Writer Justin Hillian will take over from season 2 showrunner Ayanna Floyd Davis, who departs as the series looks to emerge from the cloud of the Jason Mitchell misconduct affair. It was revealed in May that Mitchell had been fired from the series due [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad