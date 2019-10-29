×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New Morning Dawns for Apple With ‘The Morning Show’ Premiere

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Zack Van Amburg, Head of Worldwide Video for Apple, Eddy Cue, SVP Internet Software and Services for Apple, Jennifer Aniston, Executive Producer, Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, Reese Witherspoon, Executive Producer, and Jamie Erlicht, Head of Worldwide Video for Apple, attend Apple's global premiere of "The Morning Show" at Josie Robertson Plaza and David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York City on October 28, 2019. "The Morning Show" debuts November 1 on Apple TV+, available on the Apple TV app.Apple's Global Premiere of 'The Morning Show', Arrivals, Josie Robertson Plaza and David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York City, NY, USA - 28 Oct 2019
CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

The sight of Apple logo on a red carpet that ran the length of Lincoln Center Plaza drove home magnitude of the moment for entertainment industry insiders at Monday night’s glitzy premiere of “The Morning Show.”

The drama series set behind the scene of a network morning news program in turmoil is leading Apple into an entirely new line of software business for the storied company that has largely made its billions on hardware. “The Morning Show” and a handful of other original series are set to launch the Apple TV Plus service on Nov. 1.

Apple brass recognized the milestone with effusive thanks to two dynamic duos who made it all possible: “Morning Show” stars and executive producers Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, and the executive leaders of Apple TV Plus, Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht.

“Jennifer and Reese believed in Apple before we did anything,” Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior VP of internet software and services, told the crowd of 1500 who packed David Geffen Hall for the premiere screening of the two-part premiere episode. Erlicht and Van Amburg “started this from scratch,” Cue added.

Erlicht relayed the story of hearing the pitch for “Morning Show” on their third day on the job as Apple employees in June 2017. He recalled a conversation with Cue about how to acquire the rights to the project that reinforced the startup nature of their effort. At the time, Erlicht and Van Amburg’s nascent division had “no employees, no business affairs, no negotiators,” Erlicht said.

After telling Cue about “Morning Show,” he approved of them making a rich offer. “Just buy it,” Cue instructed his new direct reports, Erlicht recalled. “No, really how do we do that?” came the response. “I’ll call you back,” Cue replied.

It took another five months to close the deal. “The negotiation was not easy; nothing about this show has been what I would describe as easy, but the great ones never are,” Erlicht observed. But “The Morning Show” put Apple TV Plus in business and set an example of the caliber of work that Apple aimed to deliver. Van Amburg called it a show “with a deeper heartbeat” than a routine backstage drama. “It’s about gender politics, who we all are and who we want to be in this modern world,” he said.

“Morning Show” executive producer Michael Ellenberg quipped that the starry event marked “Apple’s bar mitzvah. He also feted showrunner Kerry Ehrin and director Mimi Leder, who directed the two-part premiere. In agreeing to set the show at Apple, Ellenberg said the decisive factors were the prospect of being part of a historic launch and the promise that Team Apple would give them plenty of creative leash.

“You told us you would support our ambition, particularly if we were being ambitious. You told us you’d pick us up when we needed the help, stay out of the way when we were cruising and when we landed the plane. you’d be fully behind us the rest of the way home,” Ellenberg said. “You’ve come through on every promise and commitment one-thousand-fold.”

Given the subject matter of “Morning Show,” the crowd that turned out at Lincoln Center included a number of notable TV news names, including a big contingent from ABC News (which happens to be across the street from Lincoln Center): Diane Sawyer, George Stephanopoulos, Amy Robach, Lara Spencer, Elizabeth Vargas and Ginger Zee. Also spotted were “Good Morning America” alum Joan Lunden, Gretchen Carlson, CNN’s Don Lemon and Brian Stelter (whose 2013 book “Top of the Morning” inspired “Morning Show”), Lena Waithe and CAA’s Bryan Lourd and Kevin Huvane.

(Pictured: Apple’s Zack Van Amburg, Eddy Cue, Jennifer Aniston, Tim Cook, Reese Witherspoon and Jamie Erlicht at the Lincoln Center premiere of “The Morning Show.”)

More Biz

  • Getty Fire

    Entertainment Industry Foundation Seeks Donations for Fire Relief Fund

    The Entertainment Industry Foundation’s fire relief fund is once again collecting money to support those affected by wildfires throughout California. There are currently 16 wildfires burning in the state, including the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County and the Getty Fire in Los Angeles County. Over 200,000 people have been ordered to evacuate and more than [...]

  • Shari Redstone CBS Viacom Merger

    Viacom, CBS Set to Merge in Early December

    CBS and Viacom now plan to merge as soon as early December, the two media companies said Monday, setting in motion the last steps to yet another consolidation in the traditional media sector. The two companies, which will be known as ViacomCBS once the deal is complete, said the pact had secured the approval of [...]

  • YoungBoy Never Broke Again Tops Rolling

    YoungBoy Never Broke Again Tops Rolling Stone Artists 500 for Second Week

    YoungBoy Never Broke Again has topped the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart — which covers most-streamed artists — for the second consecutive week, according to results posted by the magazine on Monday. The chart covers the week of October 18 – 24. The Louisiana-spawned rapper’s total streams dipped to 149.7 million from 184.6 million, but [...]

  • Robert Evans

    Hollywood Remembers Robert Evans: 'One of the Best Story Tellers This Business Ever Had'

    Hollywood executives, actors and producers paid tribute to Robert Evans, the Paramount executive and producer of “Chinatown” and “Urban Cowboy,” who died on Saturday at 89. Golden Globe winner and ex-wife Ali MacGraw, who married Evans 50 years ago last week, remembered her former partner fondly. “Our son Joshua and I will miss Bob tremendously [...]

  • Dave Chappelle is honored with the

    Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman Fete Dave Chappelle With Mark Twain Prize

    WASHINGTON, D.C. — Comedian Dave Chappelle was presented with the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor Sunday night following a barrage of heartfelt tributes praising his courage, his spontaneity and his genius at drawing laughter from sobering racial commentary. The Twain event, now in its 22nd year, was a non-stop love fest as a [...]

  • warnermedia

    AT&T Chief on HBO Max, DirecTV Sale Prospects and John Stankey's Future

    AT&T chairman-CEO Randall Stephenson has signaled his willingness to consider selling all or part of DirecTV as the satellite provider struggles with major subscriber losses. The AT&T boss was pressed by Wall Street analysts Monday morning during the company’s third-quarter earnings call about the future of DirecTV, which posted a whopping 1.1 million subscriber loss [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad