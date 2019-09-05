×
Morgan Hertzan Boards Viceland as General Manager Amid News Expansion

Elaine Low

CREDIT: Jason Favreau / VICE
CREDIT: Jason Favreau / VICE

Television executive Morgan Hertzan is joining the Vice media family as executive vice president and general manager of Viceland as the company expands its news coverage and programming.

Hertzan, who will report to Vice’s global news and entertainment president Jesse Angelo, will oversee programming strategy and operations for the Vice television network and integrate Vice News content into the channel, said the company. The news and non-fiction exec will also work on developing, creating and distributing Vice News to additional platforms with new partners.

“Vice has earned the trust of an entire generation of news consumers, and I can’t wait to see it come alive on VICELAND,” said Hertzan in a release. “Both Nancy [Dubuc, Vice CEO] and Jesse have an incredible vision for the future of VICE, and I look forward to working with my friends at A+E Networks on this next exciting chapter.”

Hertzan was previous a partner at Efran Films and a senior vice president and general manager of Walt Disney Television/ABC News’ Lincoln Square Studios.

“Morgan is a force in the news and television industry,” said Angelo. “From MTV and Lincoln Square to LX.TV and Viacom, he’s an executive who knows how to make impactful programming, telling stories that matter and serving audiences that others miss.”

Vice received 19 nominations for the 40th Annual News & Documentary Emmys, which will be presented on Sept. 24, 18 of which were for “Vice News Tonight” coverage. (The other was for a Vice special report on the 2008 financial crisis.) All aired on HBO. In June, it was revealed that HBO would not renew “Vice News Tonight,” not long after the premium cabler canceled Vice’s weekly documentary program.

“Vice News Tonight” will continue on Viceland. As the company grows its news division, it said that its D.C. bureau has expanded by over 50% in 2019.

Separately, Guy Slattery has been tapped to become Vice’s chief marketing officer, a shift from his previous role as president of Viceland. In his new position, he will work to grow the company through audience insights and creative execution of the Vice brand across all platforms and businesses in the media company, including Vice News, Viceland, Vice.com, Vice Studios and Virtue, its in-house agency.

Prior to his time at Vice, Slattery served as executive vice president of marketing at A+E Networks, and previously led marketing and communications for the National Geographic Channel.

Deadline first reported the news.

