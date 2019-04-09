×
John Goodman, Billy Crystal to Reprise ‘Monsters Inc.’ Roles for Disney+ Series

Several of the original “Monsters Inc.” voice cast will once again lend their dulcet tones to the beloved characters for an animated series titled “Monsters At Work,” which is in the works at Disney+, Variety has learned.

The show will follow Tylor Tuskmon (voiced by Ben Feldman), an eager and talented young mechanic on the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team who dreams of working his way up to the factory Laugh Floor to become a Jokester alongside his idols Mike and Sulley. Billy Crystal and John Goodman will return as the monster best friend pairing for the series, which is slated to premiere on Disney+ in 2020.

Several other original cast members are returning, including John Ratzenberger (Yeti), Jennifer Tilly (Celia Mae) and Bob Peterson (Roz). They will be joined by newcomers Kelly Marie Tran as Val Little, Tylor’s lifelong friend and confidante; Henry Winkler as Fritz, the scatterbrained boss of the operation; Lucas Neff who will voice Duncan, an opportunistic plumber; Alanna Ubach as Cutter, the officious rule follower; and Stephen Stanton as Smitty and Needleman, the bumbling custodial team. Aisha Tyler will voice Tylor’s mom, Millie Tuskmon.

Produced by Disney Television Animation, the series picks up six months after the original movie’s story, with the Monsters, Inc. power plant now harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley’s discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams.

Produced by Disney Television Animation, the series was developed and is executive produced by Disney animation veteran Bobs Gannaway, with Ferrell Barron serving as producer. Kat Good and Rob Gibbs will serve as directors on the series.

