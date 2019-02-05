×
‘Mom’ Renewed for Season 7 and 8 at CBS

Mom Renewed Season 5 CBS
CREDIT: Monty Brinton/CBS

CBS has picked up another two seasons of the multi-cam sitcom “Mom.”

The show will now run through at least Season 8 on the broadcaster. The two-season pick up comes after series stars Allison Janney and Anna Farris reportedly reached sizable new deals with Warner Bros. Television.

“We’re exceptionally proud to have ‘Mom’ on our air; a high-quality, signature comedy with characters viewers love, that also brings strength and stability to our lineup,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. “Under Chuck Lorre’s extraordinary leadership and with his outstanding writing and production team, we look forward to having ‘Mom’ on CBS for many years to come.”

The series also stars Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall and William Fichtner. Chuck Lorre, Nick Bakay, Gemma Baker and Warren Bell are executive producers for Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was created by Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky and Gemma Baker.

“We’re fortunate to have the gifted talents of Anna and Allison, with their wit, intelligence and incomparable comic skill, heading up such a brilliant cast on this noteworthy series,” added Thom Sherman, senior EVP of programming at CBS Entertainment.

This marks the latest renewal for CBS. The broadcaster has previously ordered new seasons of “FBI,” “God Friended Me,” “Magnum P.I.,” and “The Neighborhood.” “Criminal Minds” has also been renewed for a final season.

  Mom Renewed Season 5 CBS

    CBS has picked up another two seasons of the multi-cam sitcom "Mom." The show will now run through at least Season 8 on the broadcaster. The two-season pick up comes after series stars Allison Janney and Anna Farris reached new deals with Warner Bros. Television. "We're exceptionally proud to have 'Mom' on our air; a [...]

