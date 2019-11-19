NBCUniversal Sets Molly Solomon to Oversee Olympics Production, Replacing Jim Bell

NBC’s Tokyo Olympics has a new contestant.

Molly Solomon, a veteran sports producer who has been with NBC since 1990, has been tapped as the new executive producer of NBCUniversal’s Olympics broadcast, one of the most important production jobs at the Comcast-owned media conglomerate. She begins her new role immediately, with just months to go before NBCU telecast the 2020 Olympics from Tokyo.

She will oversee all day-to-day editorial production of NBC Olympics’ coverage of the Games, as well as the company’s Olympic Channel cable outlet. She will continue to oversee production of NBC Sports Group’s Golf Channel as well, a position she has held since 2012. She replaces Jim Bell, the longtime NBC news and sports producer, who recently departed.

“We are excited to put oversight of our Olympic presentation into her exceptionally-qualified hands, and are especially proud to see a long-time and well-liked member of our NBC team return to her roots,” said Pete Bevacqua, president of NBC Sports, in a statement.

The producer takes the helm of an event that is of paramount importance to NBCU and Comcast. The companies are in the midst of a $4.4 billion rights deal that lets them cover the Olympics in the U.S. through 2020, and have already agreed to pay $7.75 billion for broadcast rights to the Olympic Games between 2021 and 2032. NBCU has already projected that its 17 days of Tokyo coverage will generate in excess of $1.2 billion in advertising.

Solomon returns to work with the NBC Olympics team, where she previously held a succession of positions beginning in 1990 as a researcher. Over 10 Olympic telecasts, she also served as a feature producer and associate director, and was named coordinating producer of NBC’s Olympic cable coverage beginning with the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games. Between 2006 and 2012, Solomon was coordinating producer of NBC Olympics, and produced figure skating at the 2010 Vancouver Games, as well as the Opening Ceremony and primetime show for the 2012 London Games.

