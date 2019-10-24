×

'Modern Love' Renewed for Season 2, John Carney Inks Overall Deal at Amazon

Modern Love
CREDIT: Christopher Saunders/Amazon Studios

Amazon has renewed the anthology series “Modern Love” for a second season. John Carney, who adapted the New York Times column of the same name for the screen, has also signed an overall deal with Amazon. In addition to writing, Carney also served as director and executive producer on the series.

The news comes less than a week after the first season debuted. It is described as an exploration of love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms, with each standalone episode based on some of the most popular stories from the column. The second season is slated to debut in 2020.

“Since its debut just last week, the reaction to ‘Modern Love’ from viewers has been incredible,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “It’s a show with so much emotion and warmth – every episode touches the heart in a different way. We’re so excited we’ll be able to bring our global Prime Video customers more of the beautiful stories of romance, friendship, and family from ‘Modern Love.’”

Among the stars who appeared in episodes in Season 1 are: Anne Hathaway, Jane Alexander, Sofia Boutella, Gary Carr, Olivia Cooke, Brandon Victor Dixon, Tina Fey, Andy Garcia, John Gallagher, Jr., Julia Garner, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Catherine Keener, Cristin Milioti, and Dev Patel among many others.

“Being given a green light to proceed with ‘Modern Love’ is a great opportunity for us to continue to tell stories of love, while opening up the series into new cities and worlds,” Carney said. “The possibilities are truly endless. Subsequent seasons can really branch out and dig deep into what it means to love in this complicated world. It’s incredible news for everyone involved in the series, and we are dizzy with possibilities moving forward.”

Carney, Todd Hoffman, Trish Hofmann, and Anthony Bregman are executive producers on Season 2. Sam Dolnick and Choire Sicha of The New York Times also serve as executive producers. Daniel Jones, editor of the “Modern Love” column, serves as consulting producer. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Storied Media Group, Likely Story, and The New York Times.

