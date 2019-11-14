×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Mo Rocca Has an Unusual Career Recipe. Now He’s Adding Obits to the Mix

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CBS Sunday Morning Charles Osgood Final ShowPhoto CR: John Paul Filo/CBSCBS ©2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved
CREDIT: John Paul Filo

Spend half an hour with Mo Rocca and prepare for a conversation that veers into the unexpected.

Perhaps he will discuss the differences between the characters of Dr. Seuss and the Muppets of Jim Henson (“It turns out they are oil and water. Seuss is head. Muppets are heart”). Maybe he will talk about Carl Linnaeus, the Swedish botanist known as the father of modern taxonomy. He might tell you of a few stints working in theater (“I did the southeastern Asia tour of ‘Grease.’ You saw me in Jakarta, right?”). He will inevitably turn to the years he has spent as a correspondent for “CBS Sunday Morning.”

And then he may quote from Sondheim, allude to “The Daily Show” or imagine a nervous stomach filled with Jolt cola. By chance, he may do all three.

These days, Rocca is adding another entry to his extremely eclectic resume. He is finding new life in the dead. His book “Mobituaries,” reexamines everyone from Thomas Paine to Marlene Dietrich as well as dragons, Prussia and the station wagon. Famous concepts and inventions can also be worth an obit, he believes. The book made the New York Times’ best-seller list for non-fiction hardcover last week. Rocca treads similar ground in a podcast of the same name.

The obituary “is a good vehicle for talking about basically everything,” he says while holding forth one recent afternoon at CBS News’ New York headquarters. “If it’s an athlete, it’s sports. If it’s an entertainer, it’s entertainment.” Rocca says he considers much of the work he did for the book to be an extension of sorts of the stories he files to “CBS Sunday Morning,” where he has tackled at least 200 different profiles, ranging from Angie Dickinson to Chris Rock.

The book, written with Jonathan Greenberg, gives readers a chance to discover something surprising about a subject about which they may have thought they knew everything there was to know. Rocca examines how actress Marlene Dietrich confounded Hitler; wonders if Thomas Paine could have had a nicer funeral; and tries to envision how the first line of comedian Bill Cosby’s obit will read.

By the time readers are done, Rocca hopes, they will get “kind of a balance of carbs and protein. This has things that seem fun and give you a sort of sugar rush, but I balance that with stuff that is more ‘protein,’ more substantive,” he says, adding: ‘I like to reverse things like that – you think it’s going to be kind of heavy, but then it went down easy, and then vice versa.”

How does his latest project fit into a career that includes a stint at “The Daily Show,” contributing to NPR’s “Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me” and time spent behind the scenes producing kids’ TV?

“I think that I have learned – over time, I’ve moved toward finding a way to maybe communicate more openly about what is interesting to me and to share that with people and hope that they respond to it,” says Rocca. “I don’t think there is a thread that connects all these things, but I’m certainly happier doing stuff I can – boy, it sounds so mushy – I can openly embrace, even earnestly sometimes, if that’s OK.”

Consider Rocca’s stint on “My Grandmother’s Ravioli,” a series he hosted on The Cooking Channel that had him travel to various kitchens to see grandmothers and grandfathers conjure up their hand-me-down recipes for ham glaze, sweet potato pie or chicken, dumpling and meatball soup. “I don’t think it’s a coincidence that I came up with the idea and did it right after my father died,” Rocca says. “I was thinking about what values I wanted shaping my own life.”

He found them in people who had to be convinced to go on camera and cook. “It was important to me that they weren’t going to try to sell margarita mix,” he says. After he answered questions like ‘What’s a Morocco?” and “Why does he want to watch me cook?” he found enough people to fill several seasons of the show.

He thinks “CBS Sunday Morning” also helps fulfill what he calls “a sense of wonderment,” which he expresses through interviews and telling stories.

The secret to his success, he suggests, is relating information through his own sensibility. “Well, it’s like ‘Sunday in the Park with George’: Everything you do, let it come from you, then it will be new,’ which I think is an important lesson.”

More TV

  • CBS Sunday Morning Charles Osgood Final

    Mo Rocca Has an Unusual Career Recipe. Now He's Adding Obits to the Mix

    Spend half an hour with Mo Rocca and prepare for a conversation that veers into the unexpected. Perhaps he will discuss the differences between the characters of Dr. Seuss and the Muppets of Jim Henson (“It turns out they are oil and water. Seuss is head. Muppets are heart”). Maybe he will talk about Carl [...]

  • Busbee and Maren Morris

    Busbee Gets Posthumous CMA Award; Maren Morris Calls Album Win 'Bittersweet'

    The late producer-songwriter Busbee won his first CMA Award Wednesday night, as the primary producer of Maren Morris’ sophomore release, “Girl,” which picked up album of the year at the ceremony. Busbee, who died Sept. 29 at age 43, was saluted in the telecast first by Blake Shelton and then, later and more emotionally, by [...]

  • Bob IgerSimon Weisenthal Gala honoring Bob

    Bob Iger Joins MasterClass Roster for Course on Business Strategy and Leadership

    Disney chairman-CEO Bob Iger has signed on to the MasterClass digital education service, offering a course in business strategy and leadership. The course, available as of Thursday, will detail Iger’s view on the importance of taking bold steps and embracing mistakes in business. Iger also promises to dig into “case studies” of some of Disney’s [...]

  • VERTIENTES DEL PARANÁ

    Argentina's Murillo Cine Exposes Femicide In TV Drama 'Vertientes del Paraná'

    Argentina’s Murillo Cine, whose credits take in Cannes sidebar entries “The Snatch Thief” and “Land of Ashes,” is dipping its toe into TV drama production with “Vertientes del Paraná,” a miniseries project exposing the social tragedy of femicide, from writer-director María Florencia Álvarez. Álvarez turned heads with her 2013 feature debut, “Habi la Extranjera,” a [...]

  • Viacom Chief Bob Bakish Talks Paramount's

    Viacom Chief Bob Bakish Talks Paramount's Rebound, Pluto TV Growth

    Viacom chief Bob Bakish took a short victory lap on Thursday during the company’s final quarterly earnings call before the completion of its merger with CBS Corp., which is expected to be sealed early next month. Bakish talked up the return of Paramount Pictures to profitability for the first time in four years, and the [...]

  • Ofanny Choi

    Ofanny Choi to Head Celestial Tiger, Replacing Todd Miller

    Veteran TV executive Ofanny Choi has been promoted to president of Celestial Tiger Entertainment. She replaces CEO Todd Miller, who will leave the company. Backed by Saban Capital, Lionsgate and Malaysia’s Astro Overseas, Hong Kong-based Celestial Tiger operates a bouquet of Asian pay-TV channels. It also produces original production for its bouquet of channels. Having [...]

  • Alicia Keys23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards,

    Alicia Keys Will Return as 2020 Grammy Awards Host

    Alicia Keys will return as the host of the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. Keys hosted the awards show for the first time in 2019. She will become the third woman and the first female music star to host the show twice. Keys has won 15 Grammy awards and is second only to Paul Simon as [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad