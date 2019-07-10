Mo Rocca Strikes New Two-Year Deal for ‘CBS Sunday Morning’

Mo Rocca, the eclectic correspondent for “CBS Sunday Morning,” will stay for at least two more years at the venerable CBS News program, under the terms of a new deal struck between his representatives and the CBS Corp. unit.

Rocca, who is represented by United Talent Agency and attorney Peter Grant of Grubman Shire & Meiselas, has been with the program, anchored by Jane Pauley, since 2008. His portfolio of work often emphasizes presidential history, but has also included stories on taking a trip down the Mississippi River or Justice Scalia’s legacy at the Supreme Court.

Rocca, who was once a correspondent on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” has several projects about to launch. The second season of his “Mobituaries” podcast will kick off in November of 2019. A book, “Mobituaries: Great Lives Worth Reliving,” will be released by CBS publishing arm Simon & Schuster on November 5, 2019. A live show based on the concept will start this fall.

Rocca is also known for his contributions as a panelist to the NPR quiz show “Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me.” He hosts the weekly documentary series “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” on CBS, and recently closed a deal to continue to host the program for the next four years. He created and hosted the Cooking Channel program “MY Grandmother’s Ravioli.”