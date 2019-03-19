×
MM2 Asia, Fox Networks Join Forces on ‘Memory Eclipse’

CREDIT: Courtesy of MM2 Entertainment

Cora Yim, senior VP and head of Chinese entertainment at Fox Networks Group Asia, says that “The Fourth Victim” will be the next Taiwan title to go into production following “Memory Eclipse,” the five-episode anthology series inspired by the songs of legendary singers Teresa Teng. Both titles are developed by talent incubated at the inaugural Fox Creative Lab in Asia.

“The Fourth Victim” by emerging Taiwanese writer Jimmy Hsu, was one of the two titles awarded script development deals last September. The crime thriller revolves around the investigation of serial suicides. A major Taiwanese star is expected to be attached to the project,” Yim told Variety. Shooting will commence around May.

“The enormous success of ‘More Than Blue’ makes it a natural decision to tap into the creative power of Taiwan,” said Yim.

“More Than Blue,” a Gavin Lin-directed remake of a 2009 South Korean film of the same title, was the highest-grossing film in Taiwan last year, taking $4.4 million (NT$$135 million) at the box office.
It also had a spectacular opening at the mainland Chinese box office over the past weekend. It earned $47.2 million to head the rankings and knock “Captain Marvel” off the top spot after just one week.

MM2 and Fox Networks have agreed a long-term strategic partnership that will also include the collaboration on Lin’s next project “A Trip With Your Wife.”

Charles Sun, director of “Memory Eclipse,” said Taiwan has no lack of creative talents, but many of them work like artists, focusing on their individual craftsmanship rather than working towards an industry setting. He said the arrival of FNGA has created a happy marriage between craftsmanship and industry systems in Taiwan.

MM2 also announced a total of 10 projects during Monday’s announcement at FilMart, including “One Sec Champion,” “Hell Hole,” “Hell Bank Presents: Running Ghost,” and “Not So Long Time Ago.”

