‘Mixed-ish’ at ABC Adds Mark-Paul Gosselaar in Recasting

Mark-Paul GosselaarFOX 'The Passage' TV show panel, TCA Summer Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Aug 2018
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Mark-Paul Gosselaar has boarded the upcoming ABC comedy “Mixed-ish.”

Mixed-ish,” a spinoff of “Black-ish,” focuses on the experience of Tracee Ellis Ross’s character, Rainbow Johnson, growing up in a mixed-race family in the ‘80s. Gosselaar will play the role of Bow’s father, taking over from Anders Holm, who played the role in the original pilot.

This marks Gosselaar’s fourth broadcast series starring role in recent years. He most recently starred on the Fox shows “The Passage” and “Pitch” as well as the NBC comedy “Truth Be Told.” He is also known for his roles on shows like “Franklin & Bash,” “NYPD Blue,” and “Saved by the Bell.”

He is repped by WME, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman.

Gosselaar joins a cast that includes Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Ethan Childress as Johan Johnson. The series will mark the second spinoff show to join the “Black-ish” universe after “Grown-ish,” which was recently renewed for a third season at Freeform.

Peter Saji and Kenya Barris serve as writers and executive producers along with Ellis Ross, Randall Winston, Brian Dobbins for Artists First, Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland for Cinema Gypsy, and Anthony Anderson. This series is produced by ABC Studios.

 

