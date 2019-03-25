Miramax President of TV Lauren Whitney Exits to Join Spyglass Media Group

Lauren Whitney, the president of television for Miramax, is leaving the company, Variety has learned.

She will now become the president of television for Spyglass Media Group effective April 1. The news comes less than two years after Whitney first joined Miramax. There, she oversaw the studio’s television development, in addition to “Spy City,” produced by Odeon and Seven Stories for ZDF, and the recent “Gone Baby Gone” pilot, a co-production with 20th Century Fox Television.

In her new role, Whitney will oversee television development and production for broadcast, cable, and streaming services for Spyglass.

“Lauren has discerning taste, stellar industry relationships, and has overseen production on a variety of compelling series across all platforms,” said Gary Barber, chairman and CEO of Spyglass, to whom Whitney will report. “We are fortunate to have Lauren’s talents and creative leadership as we build on our television business.”

Whitney was previously the president of scripted television for Legendary, where she oversaw series development, production, marketing and distribution. During her time there, she shepherded series including “Colony” at USA Network, “Love” at Netflix, “Carnival Row” for Amazon, “The Looming Tower” at Hulu, and the “Lost in Space” reboot at Netflix. Prior to Legendary, Whitney was a television agent at The William Morris Agency and later WME, representing writers and producers and specializing in the development of intellectual property.

“There is extraordinary opportunity for a well-capitalized, independent premium content company that controls IP, and can be agile and aggressive in its deal-making,” Whitney said. “Gary has an exceptional track record and an ambitious plan for the future of Spyglass. I am thrilled to be joining his team.”