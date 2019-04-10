×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

MipTV Sets Revamp in Motion Amid Falling Attendance, Distributor Dissatisfaction

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: President and CEO of Viacom International Media Networks,

The chatter at MipTV in Cannes isn’t about the latest hot show this year. It’s about whether the global TV confab has lost its mojo, and whether a plan to revamp the market will inject new life into the event.

Organizer Reed Midem took the unusual step of trotting out attendee numbers as the market got underway Monday as part of a charm offensive with buyers and sellers. The top brass went on to talk about revamping MipTV, starting with next year’s edition.

They were light on detail, but options include moving distributors into the Palais des Festivals and into cheaper modular units that would come with a lower price tag. It would also provide some buzz and bustle inside the Palais, where companies have vacated booths and left ample empty space. There is also, once again, talk of relocating the whole event, with Barcelona often mentioned as a likely destination, but that is unlikely in the short term, as Reed Midem has a deep relationship with Cannes, where the company runs several other events.

Laurine Garaude, head of Reed Midem’s television department, told Variety that MipTV will definitely be in the coastal French city next year but would not offer any guarantees beyond that. She said the wider changes being implemented are a work in progress.

Related

The market got off to a respectable start in the French sunshine Monday, but was quiet Tuesday. The number of attendees is down: Reed Midem said there were 9,500 people registered, compared to 10,000 last time. There are delegates from 100 countries and 3,300 buyers.

The news, first reported by Variety, that BBC Studios, Endemol Shine, and Fox Networks Group were vacating their usual spaces raised questions about MipTV before the event began. France’s Mediawan took the BBC’s usual spot, but it remains to be seen whether it will re-up for next year. The absence of Talpa’s stand also stood out.

Reed Midem has been reaching out to the sales firms that have long griped about a perceived lack of flexibility, and issues such as having to take space at MipTV in order to secure it for the larger and busier Mipcom event in October, and having to use an official system to book hotel rooms for their talent and senior staff.

Garaude said MipTV has changed with the times and pointed to an expanded push on the TV development side of MipTV this time, which has extended to kids’ and factual content alongside drama. Speaking about plans for next year, she said Reed wanted to offer more flexible options and is continuing to consult with clients.

She said the feedback was clear. “The two main takeaways were the affirmation that content development is key to buyers and distributors, and linked to that is discovery [of new content] with showcases and screening. And part two is the need for us to develop new, flexible solutions for both exhibitors and visitors to accompany their evolving needs.”

But even as distributors, producers, broadcasters and financiers work together earlier in the development process, the core activity at MipTV remains distribution – the nuts and bolts of buying and selling content. Making development, production and co-production a focus is challenging as the international industry now flocks to Series Mania in Lille, France, for such activities in late March.

Also, British-based international distributors hold strong cards as they invest more in the burgeoning London Screenings, which are set to become larger and more organized. Coming after the sizable BBC Studios Showcase in February, the London events mean that a raft of shows that would once have gotten a big MipTV launch are put in front of buyers before the market in Cannes starts.

To get MipTV’s mojo back, Lucy Smith, the Reed Midem exec who has overseen MipTV and Mipcom’s impressive conference and event lineup in recent times, is stepping up to deputy director. Reporting to Garaude, she is tasked with making the new-look MipTV a reality.

Veteran Mip attendees remember, back in the day, the plumes of cigarette smoke billowing from the “bunker,” the downstairs section of the Palais that houses the greatest number of booths. In 2019, it’s a more sedate affair, and there are noticeable gaps between stands on the floor. The numerous distributors Variety spoke to that are situated outside the Palais reacted coolly to the idea of moving inside, although offering modular units would mean big savings on bespoke and pricey stand builds.

Amid the speculation over what form the next-generation MipTV will take, it remains the second-biggest event on the international TV calendar, after big sister Mipcom. It is instrumental to deals that see programming get funded, produced and distributed the world over. The global content business is changing fast, however, and many of its main players are waiting to see how MipTV will evolve to adapt to the new landscape.

Will the changes to MipTV be the biggest in Garaude’s time running the show? “I hope so,” she said.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relive Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘View’ After Barbara

    Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘The View’ After Barbara Walters Fight About Morning-After Pill

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

More TV

  • Writers Guild, Agents Talk Packaging, Ownership

    WGA, Agents Discuss Packaging, Ownership as Deadline Looms

    Leaders of the Writers Guild and Hollywood agents have concluded their third meeting in four days with discussion of the key issues of packaging fees and ownership of production companies. Tuesday afternoon’s session at the WGA West headquarters in Los Angeles lasted several hours, with small groups representing both sides. The negotiators are facing an [...]

  • Anna Paquin Flack

    BBC Studios, UKTV Order Up Crime Drama 'We Hunt Together'

    BBC Studios and UKTV have commissioned crime drama “We Hunt Together” for UKTV’s Alibi channel. The six-part thriller, which is produced by BBC Studios, marks the second original scripted crime drama commissioned for Alibi, following “Traces,” which was announced in February. The commission is the latest addition to UKTV’s expanding roster of scripted series, which [...]

  • Younger Season 5

    TV Roundup: 'Younger' Sets Season 6 Premiere Date at TV Land

    In today’s roundup, “Younger” gets a sixth season premiere date and Netflix’s “Tales of the City” sets a premiere date.  RENEWALS “Younger” will return to TV Land this summer and debut its sixth season on June 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The forthcoming season will see Kelsey (Hilary Duff) take on her new role as [...]

  • American Horror Story Apocalypse

    Emmys: 'American Horror Story,' 'The Sinner,' 'American Vandal' Are Out of the Running for Limited Series

    After competing at the Primetime Emmys for seven years as a limited series, FX’s “American Horror Story” has been shifted to the outstanding drama categories. The Television Academy announced its ruling on Tuesday, also announcing that two other series that previously entered as limited series, USA’s “The Sinner” and Netflix’s “American Vandal,” would also now [...]

  • future man hulu josh hutcherson

    'Future Man' Renewed for Third and Final Season at Hulu

    Hulu has renewed “Future Man” for a third season, which will also be the show’s last. The final season will consist of just eight episodes, while the first two were both 13. The series is led by “Hunger Games” star Josh Hutcherson as a janitor and world-ranked gamer who is tasked with preventing the extinction [...]

  • Charlie Collier: Here Comes the 'Fox

    Charlie Collier: Here Comes the 'Fox Mom' Era of Animated Comedies

    Get ready for a fresh twist on a Fox animated comedy. Fox Entertainment chief Charlie Collier said the network plans to “double down” on its strength in adult animation with two new shows on deck that will offer a strong female perspective. “We know what the ‘Fox Dad’ is — Homer Simpson, Peter Griffin — [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad