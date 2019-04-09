MipTV Roundup: European Producers Flock to ‘Naked Beach,’ Cannes-Set Procedural in the Works

Magnify Media Secures European Options for ‘Naked Beach’ Format

Magnify Media has secured a raft of European production options on its new format “Naked Beach” ahead of transmission of the U.K. version of the show. The U.K.-based distribution and rights-management company has optioned the format to Keshet International’s Tresor Produktions in Germany, Vincent TV Producties for Holland and Flemish-speaking Belgium, and to Pernel Media in France.

“Naked Beach,” which was produced by Argonon’s Barefaced TV for Channel 4, debuts Thursday in the U.K. It is hosted by Dr. Keon West, whose 2017 studies into body image, self-esteem and life satisfaction formed the basis for the show, and body-image and mental-health campaigner Natasha Devon. The pair run a sun-soaked retreat where each week three people suffering from a lack of body confidence join a returning cast of near-naked, body-positive Brits of varying shapes and sizes in order to renew their self-confidence.

“It’s a makeover format that doesn’t seek to change the way we look [but] rather how we think about ourselves,” said Andrea Jackson, managing director of Magnify Media. “It’s an example of how bold and intelligent development can produce brilliant entertainment to address some of the biggest social issues of our time.”

Beta Film’s Dramacorp Developing Cannes-Set Romantic Procedural

Beta Film’s Sweden-based production company Dramacorp is teaming with British writer Chris Murray (pictured) to develop romantic procedural “Cannes Confidential.” The 10-part series, which will blend comedy, mystery, crime detection and love story, centers on the relationship between an idealistic and ambitious female cop and a Canadian ex-conman on the run from both the police and the mob.

It is co-created by Murray, who created BBC daytime drama hit “Doctors.” “Cannes Confidential,” which will film in Cannes, will be executive produced by Dramacorp’s Patrick Nebout and Henrik Jansson-Schweizer. It marks the first English-language drama to be produced and set on the Cote d’Azur since 1970s hit “The Persuaders.”

SBS Australia Acquires ‘Secret Nazi Bases’ From DCD Rights

Australian pubcaster SBS Australia has acquired rights to six-part factual series “Secret Nazi Bases” from British independent distributor DCD Rights. Produced by Go Button Media for UKTV, Discovery Science US and Discovery EMEA, the series investigates lesser-known histories of World War II and elements of Nazi plans.

“This type of factual series, which provides captivating entertainment and intrigue, is perfect for SBS’ audience,” said Ben Nguyen, SBS channel manager for SBS Australia. The deal was signed in Cannes.

CBC Acquires Two Factual Series From Banijay Rights

Canadian pubcaster CBC has acquired two factual series for its documentary channel from Banijay Rights. The deal, which was confirmed in Cannes on Tuesday, will bring AMO Media’s 10-part “The Operatives” and Blast! Film’s 12-part “Saving Lives at Sea” to the CBC’s documentary channel. CBC has secured pay-TV and VOD rights (excluding TVOD) to both titles.

“The Operatives,” which was broadcast in the U.S. on Pivot TV, features an elite team of former military commandos who travel the world bringing poachers and environmental criminals to justice. Produced in the U.K. for BBC Two, “Saving Lives at Sea” reveals how an army of ordinary people give up their free time to staff more than 200 Royal National Lifeboat Institution stations across Britain.

SPI, FilmBox Launch First Global Turkish Drama Channel

Global media company SPI International and its flagship channel FilmBox have launched the first channel dedicated to Turkish drama to be broadcast globally, the company announced Tuesday. Timeless Drama Channel (TDC) began broadcasting Tuesday, with SPI securing initial deals with six Eastern European operators to make the new channel available in over 1 million homes.

Created in partnership with Turkish producer Ay Yapim, TDC has over 800 hours of fresh Turkish content. The new channel will initially broadcast in 10 languages, including Bulgarian, Romanian, Macedonian, Serbian, Croatian, Albanian, and Arabic with English subtitles. Further deals with operators in the Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, Baltic and CIS regions are expected in the near future.