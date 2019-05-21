×
Mip Founder Bernard Chevry Dies at 96

Bernard Chevry Mipcom 1985
CREDIT: Chevry: Yves Coatsaliou

Bernard Chevry, the founder of international TV markets MipTV and Mipcom, has died at 96. A statement from Reed Midem, the company Chevry created to organize such industry events, called the French exec a “visionary.”

Created by Chevry in 1963, MipTV was the first international market for TV rights-trading, becoming the key annual event of the TV calendar for companies and executives throughout the world. The most recent edition took place in Cannes April 8-11. Sister event Mipcom, which takes place in October also in Cannes – the host city for all flagship Reed Midem events – debuted in 1985 and has become a bigger event than MipTV. As well as the TV events, Chevry launched Midem, the international market for music, in 1965 and founded the Midem Organization. Chevry sold the company to the Reed group in 1989.

Chevry, who died last Friday, had been awarded a special MipTV Jubilee Award in 2013 to mark the 50th anniversary of the event.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Bernard Chevry,” said Paul Zilk, chief executive of Reed Midem. “He was a visionary and passionate entrepreneur whom we are proud to honor both for his legacy to Reed Midem and for his contributions to the development of the international television and music markets. We express our gratitude for his accomplishments, which laid the foundations of our company.”

Reed Midem operates events including MipDoc and MipJunior in Cannes as well as Mip events in China and Mexico. It has also branched out into esports with industry events in Cannes and Miami. Other Midem events take place all over the world, including in London, Hong Kong, New York, Paris, Moscow, Milan and Mumbai.

  Bernard Chevry Mipcom 1985

    Mip Founder Bernard Chevry Dies at 96

    Bernard Chevry, the founder of international TV markets MipTV and Mipcom, has died at 96. A statement from Reed Midem, the company Chevry created to organize such industry events, called the French exec a "visionary." Created by Chevry in 1963, MipTV was the first international market for TV rights-trading, becoming the key annual event of [...]

