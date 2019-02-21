Mindy Kaling Exits Universal for New Overall Deal at Warner Bros. TV

Mindy Kaling is departing Universal Television after more than a decade at the studio.

The “Mindy Project” creator has signed a new six-year overall deal at Warner Bros. Television. Under the deal, Kaling will develop, write and produce new television projects for all platforms, including broadcast, cable channels, and streaming. According to sources, Kaling stands to make in excess of $8 million a year under the new deal.

During her time at Universal TV, Kaling’s “The Mindy Project” which ran for six seasons–three on Fox and then three on Hulu. Prior to that, she was a writer and executive producer on “The Office” at NBC in addition to appearing onscreen. She is also currently working on a series adaptation of “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” which will debut on Hulu. She also wrote, executive produced, and starred in the film “Late Night.” The film, which stars Emma Thompson, debuted to considerable acclaim at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and was acquired by Amazon Studios for $13 million.

Kaling’s production company, Kaling International, will produce her new series in association with Warner Bros. Television, Warner Horizon Scripted Television or the Television Group’s digital studio, Blue Ribbon Content. Warner Bros. International Television Distribution will distribute the programs around the world.

Kaling is repped by CAA, 3 Arts, and attorney PJ Shapiro.

News of Kaling’s deal comes as studios continue to shell out big bucks to lock down top creators. Just two days ago, it was announced that Nahnatchka Khan had departed her longtime home at 20th Century Fox Television for a new overall deal at Universal. Fellow 20th TV mainstay Ryan Murphy departed the studio for a lucrative pact at Netflix, with other big names like Kenya Barris and Shonda Rhimes departing ABC Studios for Netflix as well.