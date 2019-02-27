Mike Vogel Cast in ‘Triangle’ Pilot at ABC

Mike Vogel has been cast in the lead role for the forthcoming ABC pilot “Triangle.”

He will play David Roman, an orphan who bounced between foster homes growing up. Roman’s life has always been a bit of a rollercoaster, but when the plot starts he is hoping to begin a new life with his daughter Natalie and fiancé Alex. However, when the trio go on a tropical getaway, their ship is capsized in a violent storm and they wash up in a strange land filled with danger, mystery, and no way home.

Vogel’s previous TV work includes NBC’s “The Brave,” and the Stephen King-inspired show “Under the Dome” on CBS. In 2017 he played the lead role in the Christian drama film “The Case for Christ.”

He is repped by Geordie Frey and Gersh Agency.

The premise for “Triangle” imagines a world where the Bermuda Triangle is not a watery grave in the middle of the ocean, but a land lost in time that has trapped travelers over the course of human history. When a family is shipwrecked in this strange land, they must band together with a group of like-minded inhabitants — from throughout history — to survive and somehow find a way home.

Jon Feldman will serve as writer and executive producer via his Random Hill banner along with Sonny Postiglione. Jen Gwartz of Random Hill will also executive produce. ABC Studios will produce, and the pilot is being shot in New Zealand.