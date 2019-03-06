×
Mike Schur Renews Overall Deal at Universal Television

Michael Schur Landlords
CREDIT: Courtesy NBC

Mike Schur is staying put at Universal Television, with the acclaimed writer, producer, and showrunner renewing his overall deal at the studio.

“There are very few people in this business who have been as instrumental to the success of both NBC and Universal Television as Mike Schur,” said George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy, Co-Chairmen, NBC Entertainment. “Mike is a comedy genius. His television resume is second to none and we couldn’t be more excited to see all of the projects he’ll be developing in the coming years ahead.”

In addition to executive producing current NBC shows “The Good Place” (on which he is also showrunner) and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Schur is also an executive producer on the upcoming NBC multi-cam “Abby’s,” which bows at the end of this month.

“Mike Schur’s imprint on NBCUniversal can’t be overstated and, as of today, remains uninterrupted,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, President, Universal Television. “I could not be more happy or proud.”

“I’m thrilled to be staying at NBC/Universal TV, my home since 1998,” said Schur. “First, because my creative partnership with Pearlena, George, Paul, Tracey Pakosta and Lisa Katz has provided me with all the support and freedom and guidance a writer and showrunner could ever ask for. And second, because there’s a ton of stuff in my office, just like boxes of papers and decorative candles and junk, and it would be super annoying to have to move it all.”

Schur began as a writer on “Saturday Night Live” in 1997 and remained at the show for seven seasons. He then went on to help launch NBC’s “The Office,” winning his second Emmy in 2006 for his work on the show. He also appeared multiple times on the show as Mose Schrute, Dwight’s cousin. Following “The Office,” Schur co-created “Parks and Recreation” and then executive produced Netflix’s “Master of None,” which stars and was co-created by “Parks and Rec” alum Aziz Ansari.

Schur is repped UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Hansen Jacobson

Schur’s new deal comes as the studios are shelling out more and more money to keep top creators locked down. Nahnatchka Khan recently left her longtime home at 20th Century Fox Television for a new deal at Universal, while longtime Universal mainstay Mindy Kaling recently left the studio for a new deal at Warner Bros. Television. Meanwhile, streaming services like Netflix are setting up deals with high-profile producers like Shonda Rhimes, Ryan Murphy, and Kenya Barris reportedly worth nine-figures.

