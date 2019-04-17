Mike Myers Sets Netflix Comedy Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Mike Myers is set to star in and executive produce a new comedy series at Netflix, Variety has learned exclusively. The half-hour series, which has received a six-episode order, will feature Myers portraying multiple characters.

“I love creating characters, and Netflix has given me a fantastic playground to play in,” Myers said.

Myers first broke out as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live.” During his time on the long-running NBC sketch series, he originated popular characters like Wayne Campbell of “Wayne’s World,” “Sprockets” host Dieter, and Lothar of the Hill People. Myers went on to have a very successful film career, including starring in two “Wayne’s World” films alongside fellow “SNL” alum Dana Carvey. He also starred in the hit “Austin Powers” and “Shrek” film franchises, and recently appeared in the Oscar-winning film “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Myers also serves as executive producer and host of ABC’s revival of “The Gong Show,” appearing onscreen as the character Tommy Maitland.

He is repped by WME and Untitled Entertainment.

In addition to Myers, John Lyons and Jason Weinberg will also serve as executive producers on the untitled series, with Mackenzie Cyr and Justin Capraro-Gentuso serving as associate producers. Lyons previously executive produced “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me” and “Austin Powers in Goldmember,” while Weinberg is an executive producer on “The Gong Show.”