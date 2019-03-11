Mike Judge Renews HBO Overall Deal, Sets Up Two New Comedy Projects

Mike Judge has signed a new two-year overall deal at HBO, Variety has learned.

The deal encompasses all forms of television except for animation. Under the new deal, Judge has set up two new comedy series projects at HBO, both of which have received production commitments.

The first project is titled “QualityLand,” based on the novel of the same name by Marc Uwe-King. The official description reads: “QualityLand is the very near future. It’s everything we have now, and more so. It’s the story of humanity’s struggle against the tyranny of convenience. But funny.”

Mike Judge and Josh Lieb serve as writers and executive producers, with Michael Rotenberg of 3 Arts Entertainment also executive producing. The series is a co-production between HBO, and Lionsgate/3 Arts.

The other project is a limited series titled “A5.” It is centered on a bioengineer who discovers the gene that makes a person an a–hole and attempts to answer the questions nagging at all of us: Why do a–holes exist? Why have they come to dominate our culture? And can they be cured?

Judge and Etan Cohen will write and executive produce with Rotenberg also executive producing.

Judge previously co-created the HBO comedy series “Silicon Valley,” on which he currently serves as showrunner. That series is going into production on its sixth season this summer. Judge also created and narrated the animated series “Tales From the Tour Bus,” which bowed on Cinemax in 2017. He is known for his work on hit shows like “Beavis and Butt-Head” and “King of the Hill,” as well as films like “Office Space” and “Idicoracy.”

Judge is repped by WME, 3 Arts, and Morris Yorn. Lieb is repped by WME, Cinetic Media, and Sloss Eckhouse LawCo. Kling is repped by WME. Cohen is repped by CAA and Mosaic. Rotenberg is repped by Hansen, Jacobson.