Netflix Orders 'Midnight Mass' Horror Series From 'Haunting of Hill House' Creators

Will Thorne

CREDIT: Netflix

Netflix has put out an order for a new horror series from Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy, the creators of “The Haunting of Hill House.”

The seven-episode series, titled “Midnight Mass,” will follow an isolated island community which experiences miraculous events – and frightening omens – after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest. Flanagan will direct and serve as an executive producer alongside Macy.

The duo inked an overall deal with Netflix in February, at the same time as the streaming giant ordered a new installment in what they are calling “The Haunting” anthology. Season 2 will be titled “The Haunting of Bly Manor” and will be based on Henry James’ “The Turn of the Screw,” which tells the story of a governess hired to look after a pair of siblings. However, several ghosts around their manor house exhibit a supernatural hold over the children.

Under the multi-year overall television deal, Flanagan and Macy are producing new TV projects exclusively for Netflix.

The deal formalized Flanagan and Tracy’s partnership under the Intrepid Pictures banner, which will continue to produce both television and films. They are also currently in post-production on “Doctor Sleep,” the feature adaptation of Stephen King’s 2013 follow-up to his seminal novel The Shining, starring Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson, at Warner Bros. Pictures. That film is slated to be released November 8. Flanagan directed and wrote the adaptation, while Macy produced with Jon Berg. Intrepid is also in post-production on “Eli,” directed by Ciaran Foy and produced by Macy, which will be released on Netflix globally later this year.

