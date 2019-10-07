‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Michiel Huisman Joins ‘The Flight Attendant’ at HBO Max

“Game of Thrones” star Michiel Huisman is ready for take off.

The actor has been cast opposite Kaley Cuoco in “The Flight Attendant” series at HBO Max.

The one-hour series tells the terrifying story of a flight attendant who wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man and no idea what happened. Huisman will play the series regular role of Alex, a charming, wealthy businessman who runs into some serious bad luck in Bangkok and ends up sticking with Cassie (Cuoco) longer than expected.

Steve Yockey, who co-executive produced on “Supernatural,” will showrun the Yes, Norman Productions, Berlanti Productions and Warner Horizon Scripted Television series. “Nashville” executive producers Meredith Lavender and Marcie Ulin will executive producers and co-showrun, working alongside Yockey, who adapted the novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian.

Susanna Fogel, who directed 2018’s “The Spy Who Dumped Me” and earned a co-writing credit on Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut “Booksmart,” is in place to executive produce and direct the first two episodes. Cuoco also serves as an EP on the series alongside Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter. Yes, Norman’s Suzanne McCormack is co-executive producer.

The show is a product of Cuoco’s multiyear overall agreement with Warner Bros. Television, which the actress signed back in early July. Cuoco optioned “The Flight Attendant” and has been developing it since signing her her initial pod deal with the studio in 2017.