×

Previously Unreleased Monty Python Audio to Get Airing for Troupe’s 50th Anniversary

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
monty-python-are-fifty-in-2019
CREDIT: Ibl/Shutterstock

Michael Palin will present never-before-released audio from Monty Python in a series of radio specials that will play in the U.K. and the U.S. as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations for the iconic comedy troupe.

Palin and his fellow Pythons – John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and the late Graham Chapman – will have their film, TV and radio work showcased to celebrate their group hitting the half-century mark. BBC Radio will premiere five specials, presented and produced by Palin, in September. They will then go out on Sirius XM in the U.S.

“Join Michael to find out what John’s mother thought about her care home, the extra unpleasant things that were planned for Eric’s Brave Sir Robin, what exactly Terry Jones is so worried about, and why the infamous Fat Ignorant Bastards have never been more relevant to the world today,” the producers said as they announced the series.

There will also be various events showcasing the Pythons’ prolific output, running throughout September. A Python season at the British Film Institute’s riverside base at London’s Southbank Centre will include screenings of a restored “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” series.

There will be rare screenings of pre-Python shows “At Last the 1948 Show” and “Do Not Adjust Your Set” and post-Python work from the group, including “Fawlty Towers,” “Ripping Yarns” and movies such as “Jabberwocky” and “Time Bandits.” In the U.S., BBC America will run a marathon of “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” episodes, plus “Monty Python’s Life of Brian” and “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.”

UMC and Virgin EMI will be re-issuing “Monty Python Sings” (again) on double vinyl, with the addition of the “Stephen Hawking Sings Monty Python…Galaxy Song” track and new artwork overseen by Terry Gilliam.

“Python has survived because we live in an increasingly Pythonesque world,” they said in a joint statement. “Extreme silliness seems more relevant now than it ever was.”

Popular on Variety

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

More Music

  • A Star Is Born

    'A Star Is Born' Soundtrack Surpasses Global Sales of 6 Million

    Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s onscreen chemistry continues to be felt on the official soundtrack to “A Star is Born,” which just surpassed 6 million albums sold globally and has been certified double platinum in the U.S. Released by Interscope Records in 2018, the album debuted atop the charts and remains the highest-selling album of [...]

  • monty-python-are-fifty-in-2019

    Previously Unreleased Monty Python Audio to Get Airing for Troupe's 50th Anniversary

    Michael Palin will present never-before-released audio from Monty Python in a series of radio specials that will play in the U.K. and the U.S. as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations for the iconic comedy troupe. Palin and his fellow Pythons – John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and the late Graham Chapman [...]

  • Hayley Kiyoko Signs Global Publishing Deal

    Hayley Kiyoko Signs Global Publishing Deal With Kobalt

    Singer-songwriter-actor Hayley Kiyoko, seen most recently in a cameo in Taylor Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” video, has signed an exclusive worldwide publishing agreement with Kobalt, the company announced today. The partnership includes publishing administration, creative services and synch for all of her catalogue and future works. Jamie Kinelski, VP, Creative, Kobalt said, “Hayley [...]

  • Sebastian Maniscalco

    Sebastian Maniscalco to Host MTV VMAs

    MTV has announced that comedian, actor and best-selling author Sebastian Maniscalco will host the 2019 “VMAs” live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Monday, Aug. 26. Last year, Maniscalco published his best selling book “Stay Hungry,” followed by a stand up tour of the same name. The comedian has also sold out [...]

  • Plume of black smoke rising from

    Universal Fire Plot Thickens as New York Times Uncovers List of Affected Artists

    Lawsuits have been filed asking the Universal Music Group to come up with a complete accounting of recordings lost in the 2008 fire on the studio lot that destroyed untold thousands of master recordings, and UMG is unlikely to comply with those requests soon, for any number of practical or legal reasons. But the New [...]

  • BTS - J-Hope, V, Jungkook, Jimin,

    BTS' 'Bring the Soul: The Movie' Gets Global Theatrical Release

    BTS will be back on the big screen this summer. The Korean pop group announced today that their latest feature film, “Bring the Soul: The Movie,” will have a global release on August 7. It arrives just six and a half months after the septet’s last film release, “Love Yourself in Seoul.” “Bring the Soul” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad