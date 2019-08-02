Michael Stuhlbarg, Sofia Black-D’Elia Join Bryan Cranston Showtime Series

Michael Stuhlbarg and “The Night Of” star Sofia Black-D’Elia are joining Bryan Cranston in the Showtime limited series “Your Honor.”

The 10-episode series is described as a legal thriller that rips through all strata of New Orleans society. Cranston will star as a respected judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. Stuhlbarg will play Tommy, the much-feared head of a crime family, and Black-D’Elia will portray Frannie, the girlfriend of Cranston’s son Adam (Hunter Doohan).

The announcement was made by Showtime presidents of entertainment Gary Levine and Jana Winograde at the network’s Television Critics Association’s summer press tour.

Over the last few years, Stuhlbarg has appeared in a string of critically acclaimed features, among them “Call Me By Your Name,” “The Shape of Water,” and “Arrival.” TV-wise, Stuhlbarg’s credits include “Traitors,” “The Looming Tower,” “Fargo” and “Boardwalk Empire.”

Black-D’Elia is best known for starring opposite Riz Ahmed and John Turturro in the miniseries “The Night Of.” Her other series credits include “The Mick,” “Invisible,” “Skins” and “Gossip Girl.”

“Your Honor” is based on the Israeli series “Kvodo,” which was created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach, produced by Ram Landes, airs on the country’s Yes TV and is produced by yesStudios.

Peter Moffat will serve as showrunner on “Your Honor” in addition to writing multiple episodes, including the first episode. Robert and Michelle King will also executive produce via their King Size Productions banner along with Liz Glotzer, Alon Aranya and Rob Golenberg of Scripted World, and James Degus. CBS Television Studios, where the Kings are under an overall deal, will produce. The series will go into production in New Orleans later this year.

When announcing the series’ order back in January, Levine described “Your Honor” as an “original thriller with gut-wrenching suspense, raw emotion and moral complexity.”