Michael Sheen to Play Serial Killer in Fox Drama Pilot ‘Prodigal Son’

Michael Sheen
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Michael Sheen has been cast in a lead role in the Fox pilot “Prodigal Son,” Variety has learned.

The one-hour series centers on Malcolm Bright, an acclaimed criminal psychologist. He knows how killers think, how their minds work. Why? His father (Sheen) was one of the worst — a notorious serial killer called “The Surgeon.” He will use his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve crimes and stop killers, all while dealing with a manipulative mother, annoyingly normal sister, a homicidal father still looking to bond with his prodigal son, and his own constantly evolving neuroses.

Sheen will play Martin Whitly, Malcolm Bright’s intelligent, wealthy, charismatic father who also happens to be a predatory sociopath that murdered more than 20 people. Martin was once a devoted family man and successful cardiothoracic surgeon with high-profile patients.

Sheen joins previously announced cast members Lou Diamond Phillips, Aurora Perrineau, and Frank Harts.

Sheen is set to appear in the upcoming third season of the CBS All Access series “The Good Fight” as well as the Amazon series “Good Omens,” the latter of which is based on the Neil Gaiman book of the same name. He is also known for starring in the Showtime series “Masters of Sex.” On the feature side, Sheen has starred in such films as “Frost/Nixon,” “The Queen,” and “Underworld.”

He is repped by ICM, Link Entertainment, Roxane Vacca Management and attorney James Adams.

“Prodigal Son” hails from writers and executive producers Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver. Fedak most recently created the FBI magician drama “Deception” for ABC, on which Sklaver was a writer and consulting producer. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schecter will executive produce via Berlanti Productions. Lee Toland Krieger will direct the pilot and executive produce. The pilot will be a co-production between Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment.

