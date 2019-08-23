×

Michael Shannon to Play Jerry Buss in HBO’s ‘Untitled Showtime Lakers Project’ Pilot

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michael Shannon
CREDIT: Camilla Morandi/Shutterstock

Michael Shannon has been cast to play self-made millionaire and former Los Angeles Lakers owner Jerry Buss in HBO’s “The Untitled Showtime Lakers Project” pilot, based on the Jeff Pearlman book “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.”

The series, which chronicles the professional and personal lives of the 1980s-era Lakers, is an hour-long drama executive produced by Adam McKay, who will direct the pilot. Kevin Messick will executive produce. Max Borenstein will write and executive produce. Jim Hecht is a co-writer and exec producer on the project. Jason Shuman and Scott Stephens are listed as executive producers, and Rodney Barnes is a co-executive producer.

Buss, in this project, is described as a self-made millionaire who “redefines American sports, celebrity, and wealth by transforming the Lakers into a dynasty but his house of cards threatens to collapse on him—and the people he loves most.”

The series had previously been titled “Showtime,” but is now going by “The Untitled Showtime Lakers Project.”

Shannon has a number of other projects in the works. He will next be seen in Alfonso Gomez-Rejon’s “The Current War” opposite Benedict Cumberbatch, and next year will star in Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot” opposite Paul Sparks. He will also be in Seth Savoy’s “Echo Boomers” alongside Nick Robinson, Britt Robertson, and Alex Pettyfer.

HBO had previously announced Jason Clarke had been cast to play Jerry West, the basketball player described as the “cantankerous tortured genius of basketball [who] ought to be the perfect man to build the Lakers into a dynasty—if only he can get past his own worst enemy: Jerry West.”

Shannon is represented by CAA, Wetzel Entertainment Group and Morris, Yorn, Barnes, Levine, Krintzman, Runbenstein, Kohner & Gellman.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Sinclair

    Sinclair Closes Purchase of Fox Regional Sports Networks From Disney

    Sinclair Broadcast Group and the Walt Disney Company have closed their $9.6 billion deal for Sinclair to buy 21 Fox Regional Sports Networks and Fox College Sports. The deal was announced in May after Disney bought the networks as part of its acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox. The portfolio, which excludes the YES Network, is described [...]

  • Michael Shannon

    Michael Shannon to Play Jerry Buss in HBO's 'Untitled Showtime Lakers Project' Pilot

    Michael Shannon has been cast to play self-made millionaire and former Los Angeles Lakers owner Jerry Buss in HBO’s “The Untitled Showtime Lakers Project” pilot, based on the Jeff Pearlman book “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.” The series, which chronicles the professional and personal lives of the [...]

  • Luna Nera Netflix Italy

    Netflix Eyes More Italian Productions

    Since Netflix entered the Italian market in 2015, it’s steadily gained ground in terms of subscriptions, which are expected to reach 2 million by the end of 2019, according to independent analyst Ovum. The streaming giant recently announced a €200 million ($222 million) investment in Italian original productions over the next three years. Variety spoke [...]

  • 'Serendipity': NBC Developing Series Inspired by

    'Serendipity': NBC Developing Series Inspired by Kate Beckinsale, John Cusack Movie

    NBC has given a script commitment to a prospective series inspired by the 2001 Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack movie “Serendipity.” The project hails from Miramax Television, whose film division produced the original film, and writer Jonny Umansky. The idea for the show seems like a romantic one, here’s the logline: Harry and Claire fall [...]

  • The Bachelor frontrunners

    Who's the Next 'Bachelor'? Here Are Season 24's Three Frontrunners (EXCLUSIVE)

    When last season of “The Bachelorette” wrapped up, many viewers would have guessed the next “Bachelor” would be runner-up Tyler Cameron. But oh, how things change in a month’s time. Cameron, the runner-up in Hannah Brown’s season, who stopped by “The Bachelorette” finale’s live after show to quickly reconcile with Brown and discuss meeting for [...]

  • Thom Zimny, Bruce Springsteen and Martin

    Bruce Springsteen's Director, Thom Zimny, on the Move from 'Broadway' to 'Western Stars'

    Director Thom Zimny is due for a big September: Come Sept. 22, he’ll find out whether he’s winning an Emmy Award for directing “Springsteen on Broadway” for Netflix. Ten days before that, he’ll be at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival to premiere a theatrical feature, “Western Stars,” which he co-directed with his muse and subject, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad