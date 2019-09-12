×
Michael McKean Joins HBO Max Comedy Pilot ‘Delilah’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Michael McKeanVariety Studio at Toronto International Film Festival, Presented by AT&T, Day 3, Canada - 08 Sep 2019
CREDIT: Carla Buelow/VARIETY/Shutterstock

Michael McKean has been cast in the upcoming HBO Max pilot “Delilah,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Should the comedy project get ordered to series, McKean would be a series regular. He will star alongside previously announced series lead Jessica Rothe, who will play Delilah. McKean will play Tom Childs, Sr., a successful and charming car dealership owner grieving the recent death of his wife, who gave him three children, a happy home, and a comfortable life. Tom now has to deal with a funeral, his bickering grown children, and the arrival of Delilah (Rothe), a young woman who claims to be his daughter.

McKean most recently earned an Emmy nomination for his role in the AMC series “Better Call Saul.” He also recently starred in the Amazon and BBC TV series “Good Omens,” based on the book by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. McKean is best known for his roles in films like “This Is Spinal Tap,” “A Mighty Wind,” and “Best in Show,” all of which saw him collaborate with Christopher Guest. McKean was nominated for an Academy Award for best original song for “A Mighty Wind.” He has previously starred in shows such as “Saturday Night Live,” “Primetime Glick,” and “Laverne & Shirley.”

He is repped by APA and Harriet Sternberg Management.

The original script for “Delilah” was written by Aisling Bea and Sharon Horgan for the U.K.’s Channel 4. Kirker Butler will rewrite it for the U.S. Butler, Bea, Horgan, and Clelia Mountford will all executive produce along with Rothe. Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor of Kapital Entertainment will also executive produce, with Kapital set to produce along with Horgan and Mountford’s Merman Films.

