×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Global Broadcasters Buy Michael Jackson Documentary ‘Leaving Neverland’

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
A still from Leaving Neverland by Dan Reed, an official selection of the Special Events program at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.All photos are copyrighted and may be used by press only for the purpose of news or editorial coverage of Sundance Institute programs. Photos must be accompanied by a credit to the photographer and/or 'Courtesy of Sundance Institute.' Unauthorized use, alteration, reproduction or sale of logos and/or photos is strictly prohibited.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Broadcasters around the world have acquired “Leaving Neverland,” the Channel 4 and HBO documentary about alleged abuse by the pop superstar. Kew Media Distribution is selling the two-part project, and has sealed deals spanning 130 territories.

Major TV buyers include free-to-air giants ProSiebenSat.1 in Germany, M6 in France, and Network 10 in Australia. Swedish pubcaster SVT is another buyer, as is Channel One in Russia, where Amedia has it for pay-TV.

Fox has acquired it for Asia and Front Row for the Middle East. HBO has just aired the first installment of the film in the U.S. and has taken it for its networks in Latin America and Central Europe. In Spain, pay-TV heavyweight Movistar + has acquired rights.

Dan Reed’s documentary premiered at Sundance. It explores the experiences of two young boys, James Safechuck, at age 10, and Wade Robson, at age 7, who were both befriended by Jackson.

Through interviews with Safechuck and Robson, now in their 30s, as well as their mothers, wives and siblings, the documentary paints a picture of alleged abuse, and explores the complicated feelings that led both men to confront their experiences. Jackson’s family have strongly opposed the film.

“We are seeing unprecedented interest in ‘Leaving Neverland’ from a host of leading broadcasters and platforms worldwide,” said Jonathan Ford, EVP of sales at Kew Media Distribution. “Dan is an exceptional filmmaker and has delivered an utterly compelling documentary on a very difficult subject. This, along with the continued global scrutiny of Michael Jackson’s personal life, is a real factor of this huge demand.”

Other confirmed buyers include, DR in Denmark, VPRO in the Netherlands, VRT in Belgium, TVNZ in New Zealand, and Yes in Israel. Kew said more deals are close to being signed.

Popular on Variety

  • Dan ReedVariety Sundance Studio presented by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

More TV

  • Yellowstone

    'Yellowstone' to Roll Out Overseas on Paramount Network International

    Paramount Network International has acquired the first two seasons of “Yellowstone,” the hit Paramount Network original drama series created by Taylor Sheridan (“Wind River”) and starring Kevin Costner. The series, which launched last year in the U.S., will roll out on Paramount’s channels in the Nordics, Hungary and Poland in the spring, followed by the [...]

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Global Broadcasters Buy Michael Jackson Documentary ‘Leaving Neverland’

    Broadcasters around the world have acquired “Leaving Neverland,” the Channel 4 and HBO documentary about alleged abuse by the pop superstar. Kew Media Distribution is selling the two-part project, and has sealed deals spanning 130 territories. Major TV buyers include free-to-air giants ProSiebenSat.1 in Germany, M6 in France, and Network 10 in Australia. Swedish pubcaster [...]

  • Juda Hulu

    Viacom's Channel 5 Adds HOT Israeli Drama to Streaming Service

    Israeli vampire series “Juda” is heading to Channel 5’s streaming service as the Viacom-owned broadcaster begins adding non-English-language drama to My5. The broadcaster has inked a deal with Israeli cabler HOT and will get several of its series to stream in the U.K. In addition to “Juda,” which was recently picked up by Hulu in [...]

  • Starr Parodi

    Starr Parodi Named President of the Alliance for Women Film Composers

    Starr Parodi was elected new president of the Alliance for Women Film Composers on Sunday, succeeding Lolita Ritmanis. Parodi — who first came to prominence as a member of the “Arsenio Hall Show” house band — has extensive television credits including “The Division,” “The Starter Wife,” “G.I. Joe: Renegades” and “Transformers: Rescue Bots,” along with [...]

  • Roseanne Barr takes part in a

    Roseanne Barr Calls #MeToo Accusers 'Hos', Slams Kamala Harris

    Ousted ABC star Roseanne Barr used her interview on Sunday’s first episode of “The Candace Owens Show” to issue a fresh round of incendiary comments, questioning the #MeToo movement and slamming several politicians along with Christine Blasey Ford. Regarding the #MeToo movement and sexual misconduct, Barr explained that someone she had spoken to had said, [...]

  • Janice Freeman70th Emmy Awards Nominees for

    'The Voice' Contestant Janice Freeman Dies at 33

    UPDATED: Janice Freeman, a popular contestant from season 13 of “The Voice,” has died in Pasadena, Calif. from an extreme case of pneumonia, which caused a blood clot to travel to her heart. She was 33. Freeman had suffered from health issues in the past, including lupus, meningitis and cervical cancer, which she had beaten. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad