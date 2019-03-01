×
Michael Emerson Joins Robert & Michelle King’s ‘Evil’ Pilot at CBS

Michael Emerson
CREDIT: CBS

Michael Emerson could be returning to CBS.

The former “Person of Interest” star has been tapped for a lead role in the drama pilot “Evil” at the broadcaster, which hails from Robert and Michelle King. He joins previously announced cast members Katja Herbers and Mike Colter.

“Evil” focuses on a skeptical female forensic psychologist (Herbers) who joins a priest-in-training (Colter) and a blue-collar contractor as they investigate supposed miracles, demonic possessions, and other extraordinary occurrences to see if there’s a scientific explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

Emerson will play Townsend, described as a seemingly kind and trustworthy man with a twinkle in his eye and an appealing manner, however, outward appearances couldn’t be more deceiving. An expert witness for the defense in a mass murder case, Townsend may actually be an agent of evil who spurs his followers on to acts of unspeakable violence and murder.

Emerson starred as Harold Finch throughout “Person of Interest’s” five-season run on CBS from 2011-2016. Emerson is also well known for his role on the ABC series “Lost.” His recent television roles include stints on “Mozart in the Jungle,” “Arrow,” and “Claws.”

He is repped by Abrams Artist Agency and Vanguard Management Group.

The Kings serve as writers and executive producers on “Evil,” with Robert also set to direct the pilot. Liz Glotzer will also executive produce, with CBS Television Studios producing.

 

