Michael Ealy, Mark Webber Join ABC Pilot ‘Stumptown’

Both Michael Ealy and Mark Webber have been cast in the ABC dram pilot “Stumptown,” Variety has learned.

Inspired by the graphic novel “Stumptown” by Greg Rucka, the project follows Dex Parios (Cobie Smulders), a strong, assertive, and unapologetically sharp-witted army veteran working as a P.I. in Portland, Oregon. With a complicated personal history and only herself to rely on, she solves other people’s messes with a blind eye toward her own.

Webber will play Grey McConnell, Dex’s best friend who has an unrequited crush on her. He’s been renovating an old-fashioned brew pub into a modern-sleek mixology joint and he’s hired Dex’s brother as his sole employee.

Ealy has been cast as Detective Miles Hoffman, a detective with the Portland Police Department. He’s looking for escaped convict Samuel Kane, who’s probably going to pay a visit to Grey McConnell any day now.

Along with Smulders, they join previously announced cast member Adrian Martinez.

Ealy previously starred in the ABC series “Secrets and Lies.” His other recent TV credits include “Being Mary Jane,” “The Following,” and “Almost Human.” Ealy is also known for his role in the first two “Barbershop” and “Think Like a Man” films. He recently wrapped filming on “Fatale” opposite Hillary Swank and will star in the reboot of “Jacob’s Ladder” that is set to be released later this year.

Ealy is repped by Gersh, Anonymous Content, and Ziffren Brittenham.

Webber is known for his roles in films like “Scott Pilgrim vs The World,” “Green Room,” and “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot.” Last year, he was cast in the well-received “LA Confidential” pilot for CBS. He also recently had a recurring role on Showtime’s “SMILF.”

He is repped by Inphenate and Schreck Rose.

Jason Richman will serve as writer and executive producer on “Stumptown,” with Rucka, Matthew Southworth, and Justin Greenwood also executive producing along with Ruben Fleischer and Dave Bernad via The District. James Griffiths will executive produce and direct the pilot. ABC Studios will produce.