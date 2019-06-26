×

Paramount Network Orders Michael Chiklis Drama ‘Coyote’ to Series

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michael Chiklis
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Paramount Network has greenlit the Michael Chiklis-led drama series “Coyote.”

The Viacom-owned cabler has ordered a 10-episode first season of the one-hour series, the development of which was first announced in May. Chiklis stars as Ben Clemens who, after 32 years as a border patrol agent, is forced to work for the very people he spent his career trying to keep out of America. Now exposed to life on the other side of the wall, Ben will start to question his black and white views of the world, challenging his ideology and his loyalties.

David Graziano will serve as showrunner. Graziano will also write along with Michael Carnes and Josh Gilbert, with all three executive producing. Chiklis will also executive produce along with Michelle MacLaren, who will direct the pilot. Dark Horse Entertainment’s Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg will also executive produce along with Rebecca Hobbs of MacLaren Entertainment. MacLaren Entertainment, Dark Horse Entertainment, and Sony Pictures Television will produce.

“We’re honored to work with Michelle MacLaren, Michael Chiklis, David Graziano and the rest of the gifted creative team on ‘Coyote,’” said Keith Cox, president of development for Paramount Network and TV Land. “The powerful, timely setting and complex characters are a perfect fit with the rest of our growing scripted slate. ‘Coyote’ is befitting of the strong Paramount name.”

Cox and Lauren Ruggiero, vice president of development for Paramount Network, will oversee “Coyote” for the network.

“Coyote” is the latest scripted addition to Paramount Network since it was rebranded from Spike TV last year. The network currently airs the hit drama “Yellowstone,” which was renewed for a third season ahead of the Season 2 premiere last week. Upcoming series include “Emily in Paris” from Darren Star and starring Lily Collins and the Afghanistan War dramedy “68 Whiskey” from Imagine Entertainment. Paramount Network and Spectrum Originals also recently greenlit the 10-episode series “Paradise Lost.”

Popular on Variety

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

More TV

  • 'The Handmaid's Tale' Team on Making

    'The Handmaid's Tale' Team on Making Washington D.C. 'Gilead on Steroids'

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Household,” the sixth episode of the third season of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” For two and a half seasons, life in the dystopian regime of “The Handmaid’s Tale’s” Gilead appeared to be the worst possible future for a woman like June (Elisabeth Moss). But then she [...]

  • Michael Chiklis

    Paramount Network Orders Michael Chiklis Drama 'Coyote' to Series

    Paramount Network has greenlit the Michael Chiklis-led drama series “Coyote.” The Viacom-owned cabler has ordered a 10-episode first season of the one-hour series, the development of which was first announced in May. Chiklis stars as Ben Clemens who, after 32 years as a border patrol agent, is forced to work for the very people he [...]

  • The Traitor

    MMC Studios, One of Germany's Biggest Production Facilities, Changes Hands

    Germany’s MMC Studios, which has hosted such recent international productions as Joseph Gordon-Levitt thriller “7500” and Marco Bellocchio’s Cannes competition film “The Traitor,” is changing hands. Frankfurt-based investment company Novum Capital has acquired the facility in Cologne, one of Germany’s biggest film and TV studios, from Luxembourg private equity fund Lenbach Equity Opportunities I. The [...]

  • The Loudest Voice Review

    TV Review: 'The Loudest Voice'

    Roger Ailes, the late Fox News chief and one of the most consequential figures in the history of media, saw and used two seemingly incompatible sides of television. A traditionalist entertainer who came up in the industry at “The Mike Douglas Show,” Ailes rooted himself in certain rock-solid fundamentals of attracting and retaining audience attention; [...]

  • Amazon Reveals Title, Judges of Heidi

    Amazon Reveals Title, Judges for Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn Fashion Series

    Amazon has revealed its upcoming fashion competition series, hosted by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, will be titled “Making The Cut.” The streamer also announced that the judges and guest judges for the series will include Naomi Campbell, Nicole Richie, Carine Roitfeld and Joseph Altuzarra. The series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad