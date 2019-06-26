Paramount Network Orders Michael Chiklis Drama ‘Coyote’ to Series

Paramount Network has greenlit the Michael Chiklis-led drama series “Coyote.”

The Viacom-owned cabler has ordered a 10-episode first season of the one-hour series, the development of which was first announced in May. Chiklis stars as Ben Clemens who, after 32 years as a border patrol agent, is forced to work for the very people he spent his career trying to keep out of America. Now exposed to life on the other side of the wall, Ben will start to question his black and white views of the world, challenging his ideology and his loyalties.

David Graziano will serve as showrunner. Graziano will also write along with Michael Carnes and Josh Gilbert, with all three executive producing. Chiklis will also executive produce along with Michelle MacLaren, who will direct the pilot. Dark Horse Entertainment’s Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg will also executive produce along with Rebecca Hobbs of MacLaren Entertainment. MacLaren Entertainment, Dark Horse Entertainment, and Sony Pictures Television will produce.

“We’re honored to work with Michelle MacLaren, Michael Chiklis, David Graziano and the rest of the gifted creative team on ‘Coyote,’” said Keith Cox, president of development for Paramount Network and TV Land. “The powerful, timely setting and complex characters are a perfect fit with the rest of our growing scripted slate. ‘Coyote’ is befitting of the strong Paramount name.”

Cox and Lauren Ruggiero, vice president of development for Paramount Network, will oversee “Coyote” for the network.

“Coyote” is the latest scripted addition to Paramount Network since it was rebranded from Spike TV last year. The network currently airs the hit drama “Yellowstone,” which was renewed for a third season ahead of the Season 2 premiere last week. Upcoming series include “Emily in Paris” from Darren Star and starring Lily Collins and the Afghanistan War dramedy “68 Whiskey” from Imagine Entertainment. Paramount Network and Spectrum Originals also recently greenlit the 10-episode series “Paradise Lost.”