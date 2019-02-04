Michael B. Jordan Sets First-Look TV Deal at Amazon, Includes Inclusion Riders

Michael B. Jordan and his Outlier Society Productions banner have signed a first-look television deal at Amazon.

As part of the deal, Amazon Studios and Outlier Society projects will contain an inclusion rider, stipulating inclusive and representative hiring for cast and/or crew.

“It’s an exciting moment for Outlier Society,” said Jordan. “On behalf of myself and President of Production, Alana Mayo, we are thrilled to be entering into this partnership with Amazon Studios. In just a few short years they have become home to some of television’s most groundbreaking series and an extraordinary place for talent to create, with a cutting-edge business model that speaks to today’s audiences. Alongside the expert leadership at Amazon Studios, we can’t wait to unveil the fruits of this union.”

Earlier this year, Jordan and Outlier Society signed a first-look film deal with Warner Bros Studios. Among their slate of upcoming projects, Jordan will star in and produce “Just Mercy”, based on the memoir of attorney, social justice activist and founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, Bryan Stevenson.

“The key to Michael’s success, going back to the beginning of his career, has been his ability to elevate each role he has brought to life, often shattering stereotypes along the way,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “One of the reasons it’s so exciting to be in business with him, Alana and Outlier Society is because they are part of the new wave of creative talents emphasizing diversity both above and below the line, and using their success to empower others. We can’t wait to bring their vision to a global audience who is hungry for revolutionary, authentic content.”

Jordan starred in the blockbuster films “Black Panther” and “Creed II” in 2018. “Black Panther” recently picked up the SAG Award for best ensemble and has grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide. “Creed II,” part of the “Rocky” film franchise, received positive reviews from critics and went on to gross over $200 million worldwide.

Jordan founded Outlier Society in 2016. Under the direction of Mayo, the company has co-produced the Emmy-nominated HBO Films adaptation of “Fahrenheit 451”, in which Jordan also starred. Their forthcoming projects include WWII action drama “The Liberators,” the anime-style 3D series “gen:LOCK,” the sci-fi hour-long series “Raising Dion,” and the OWN drama series “David Makes Man” from “Moonlight” co-writer Tarell Alvin McCraney.