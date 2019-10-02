×
Michael B. Jordan, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg to Produce Drama in the Works at Amazon (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock/MediaPunch

Amazon is developing a one-hour crime drama that boasts Michael B. Jordan and Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg among its executive producers.

Variety has learned exclusively that the streamer is currently working on the drama “Middle West.” In the series, two Chicago FBI agents get called to Gary, Indiana as they investigate the murder and disappearance of two cops who were searching for an array of missing young men.

The series hails from writers Alexander Aciman and Julien Martin Hawthorne, who will also serve as executive producers. Jordan and Alana Mayo will executive produce under their Outlier Society production banner, while Rogen and Goldberg will executive produce along with James Weaver and Josh Fagen for their Point Grey Pictures. Loreli Alanis, Point Grey’s head of television, will oversee the project for that company. Steven Caple, Jr. is attached to direct and executive produce.

“Middle West” is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Lionsgate Television. Outlier Society is currently under a first-look TV deal at Amazon, while Point Grey recently signed a multi-platform production deal with Lionsgate.

Outlier Society’s current TV slate includes the OWN series “David Makes Man” and the Netflix series “Raising Dion,” which is due to debut on Netflix this Friday. The company is also producing the legal drama “61st Street,” which was ordered to series at AMC on Tuesday.

The Point Grey-produced AMC series “Preacher” recently wrapped up its run after four seasons this past Sunday, while the company’s Hulu series “Future Man” was renewed for a third and final season back in April. The company also produces the Showtime comedy “Black Monday,” which launched on Showtime back in January and has been renewed for a second season. Most recently, Point Grey produced the Amazon series adaptation of the comic book “The Boys,” with that series receiving critical acclaim upon its debut. It was renewed for a second season before the first had debuted.

Aciman and Hawthorne are repped by Kaplan/Perrone. Caple is repped by WME, Untitled Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson. Outlier Society is repped by WME. Point Grey Pictures is repped by UTA and Felker Toczek Suddleson.

