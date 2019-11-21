Former BBC, Channel 4 Exec to Run New MGM Unscripted Unit in the U.K.

Dom Bird will head up a new unscripted division for MGM in the U.K. Bird is a former head of formats for Channel 4 and creative director at the BBC. The new unit at MGM will handle development of formats locally as well as working up original ideas on the ground.

Bird and Mark Burnett, chairman of MGM’s Worldwide Television Group, go back a long way. “I’ve known Dom for more than 15 years. He has a keen understanding of how to build great shows that relate to audiences worldwide,” Burnett said. “The U.K. is a very important market for MGM, and I’m excited that Dom will be leading our charge of unscripted content.”

“Mark Burnett and the team at MGM really are the very best in the business, and I’m thrilled to be joining their efforts to expand the reach of this iconic company,” said Bird. He will be based in London and report to MGM’s president of unscripted and alternative content Barry Poznick, and Scot Cru, EVP of global formats and unscripted.

At Channel 4, Bird greenlit a slate of hit shows including “Hunted,” “Lego Masters,” and “Seven Year Switch.” While at the BBC he was exec producer and showrunner on “Dragons’ Den,” known in the U.S. as “Shark Tank” and produced by MGM.