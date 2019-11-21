×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Former BBC, Channel 4 Exec to Run New MGM Unscripted Unit in the U.K.

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: MGM

Dom Bird will head up a new unscripted division for MGM in the U.K. Bird is a former head of formats for Channel 4 and creative director at the BBC. The new unit at MGM will handle development of formats locally as well as working up original ideas on the ground.

Bird and Mark Burnett, chairman of MGM’s Worldwide Television Group, go back a long way. “I’ve known Dom for more than 15 years. He has a keen understanding of how to build great shows that relate to audiences worldwide,” Burnett said. “The U.K. is a very important market for MGM, and I’m excited that Dom will be leading our charge of unscripted content.”

“Mark Burnett and the team at MGM really are the very best in the business, and I’m thrilled to be joining their efforts to expand the reach of this iconic company,” said Bird. He will be based in London and report to MGM’s president of unscripted and alternative content Barry Poznick, and Scot Cru, EVP of global formats and unscripted.

At Channel 4, Bird greenlit a slate of hit shows including “Hunted,” “Lego Masters,” and “Seven Year Switch.” While at the BBC he was exec producer and showrunner on “Dragons’ Den,” known in the U.S. as “Shark Tank” and produced by MGM.

More TV

  • Former BBC, Channel 4 Exec to

    Former BBC, Channel 4 Exec to Run New MGM Unscripted Unit in the U.K.

    Dom Bird will head up a new unscripted division for MGM in the U.K. Bird is a former head of formats for Channel 4 and creative director at the BBC. The new unit at MGM will handle development of formats locally as well as working up original ideas on the ground. Bird and Mark Burnett, [...]

  • UNDONE Animated Series Amazon

    'Undone' Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon

    Amazon has renewed the adult animated series “Undone” for a second season. The news comes a couple months after season 1 dropped on the streamer, and Amazon Studios has also announced an overall deal with the show’s co-creator and executive producer Kate Purdy. “Undone” is a half-hour dramedy that explores the elastic nature of reality [...]

  • Joe JonasWE Day California, Show, The

    Joe Jonas Travel Series Greenlit at Quibi

    Joe Jonas is going on an adventure. The singer, who is of course one third of the Jonas Brothers, is set to host and executive produce a travel series titled “Cup of Joe,” inspired by his Instagram account. “Cup of Joe” will follow Jonas as he travels around the world for the trio’s Happiness Begins [...]

  • Showtime Desus and Mero TV Summit

    ‘Desus & Mero’ Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime

    The Bodega Boys are coming back, baby! Showtime has renewed “Desus & Mero,” the network’s first-ever late-night talk show, for a second season of pop culture, sports, music and politics banter. Season 2 will premiere Monday, Feb. 3 and will continue to air every Monday and Thursday night at 11 p.m. ET/PT. The renewal announcement [...]

  • Courtney Kemp Agboh'Power' TV show final

    Christine Baranski, Karey Burke and Courtney Kemp Set for Brandon Tartikoff Awards

    Christine Baranski, “Power” creator and showrunner Courtney Kemp and ABC Entertainment chief Karey Burke are among the five recipients set for the 2020 Brandon Tartikoff Awards, to be handed out in January as part of the annual NATPE conference in Miami. Jeff Zucker, chairman of news and sports for WarnerMedia and president of CNN Worldwide, [...]

  • THE MASKED SINGER: The Leopard in

    TV Ratings: 'The Masked Singer' Rebounds, Easily Wins Wednesday

    After sinking to a series low last week, “The Masked Singer” bounced back in the Wednesday night TV ratings. The Fox show jumped 15% among adults 18-49 from a 1.65 rating to a 1.9, and gained over 1 million total viewers from last time around to end up with 6.7 million. However, it remains to [...]

  • Chuck Lorre, Scott Stuber to Keynote

    Chuck Lorre, Scott Stuber to Keynote Variety Innovate Summit

    “The Big Bang Theory” co-creator and TV producer Chuck Lorre and the head of Netflix Films Scott Stuber will keynote Variety’s Innovate Summit presented by PwC on Dec. 5 in Los Angeles. Lorre will share the career experiences that lead to his co-creating and executive producing “The Big Bang Theory,” “Young Sheldon” and “Mom.” Lorre’s extensive [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad