MGM TV Targets Fall Launch for Syndicated Strips ‘The Drama’ and ‘Personal Injury’

MGM will rollout two half-hour syndicated strips for fall 2019: “The Drama” and “Personal Injury Court.”

“Drama” revolves around a cast of experts giving humorous advice to people for problems submitted via social media. “Personal Injury Court” offers a more detailed look at cases involving claims of personal injuries. MGM hopes both shows will attract station buyers at the NATPE conference in Miami later this month.

“With the recent renewals of our popular syndicated court strips ‘Paternity Court’ and ‘Couples Court,’ and now the addition of ‘Personal Injury Court’ and ‘The Drama,’ we are doubling down on our commitment to bring high quality daytime programming to viewers,” said Barry Poznick, MGM’s president of unscripted television.

“Drama” recently had a quiet test run in Los Angeles and Phoenix.

“Personal Injury Court” hails from David Armour, the producer behind MGM’s other court show strips. Judge Gino Brogdon presides over the made-for-TV hearings, which will include the use of video, reenactments and witness testimony. Armour and Poznick are exec producers.