MGM TV Launches International Formats Division

Cynthia Littleton

Scott Cru Patrice Chogi
CREDIT: Courtesy of MGM Television

MGM Television has recruited two former Mark Burnett Productions executives to head a division focused on selling formats of MGM shows around the world.

Scot Cru has signed on as executive VP of MGM Global Formats and Unscripted Content. Patrice Choghi will serve as senior VP. The new wing reports to Barry Poznick, MGM’s president of unscripted television.

Cru and Choghi will also be responsible for expanding MGM’s relationships with producers around the world and working on international production pacts. The pair previously worked for MGM Television chairman Mark Burnett at his former production venture. Burnett joined MGM in 2015 after the Lion acquired Burnett’s One Three Media.

“I’ve known Scot for more than 20 years. He is a consummate dealmaker who has a stellar reputation with broadcasters and producers around the world,” said Burnett. “I’m so happy to be working with him and Patrice again as we move to grow our business internationally.”

Cru and Choghi will also work closely with MGM Worldwide Television Distribution and Acquisitions president Chris Ottinger.

“We’re very excited to be back at the iconic MGM Studios working with Mark, Barry and so many talented colleagues with whom we have a long and rich history with,” Cru and Choghi said in a joint statement. “MGM’s slate and worldwide resources are second to none and we look forward to diligently expanding the reach of the global format business alongside such a fantastic team.”

(Pictured: Scot Cru, Patrice Choghi)

