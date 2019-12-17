×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

MGM Television Strikes First-Look Deal With Production and Management Outfit 42

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: BBC

MGM’s TV division has inked a first-look deal with production and management outfit 42. The two parties will jointly develop drama projects aimed at the U.S. market.

London- and LA-based 42 will work with MGM on original ideas as well as mining the historic studio’s library for IP that can be reworked for TV and on-demand platforms.

42’s TV projects include an adaptation of “Watership Down” for the BBC and Netflix, and the drama “Traitors” for Channel 4 and Netflix. It is currently in production on Julian Fellowes’ drama on the history of soccer, “The English Game.” MGM’s current slate includes the lauded TV adaptation of “The Handmaid’s Tale” for Hulu, and MGM movie-inspired series “Fargo” for FX and “Get Shorty” for Epix.

“Our partnership with the dynamic team of managers and producers who form 42 will allow us to collaborate with global top-tier talent who can continue our long legacy of creating distinctive, quality series across the globe,” said MGM’s president of TV production and development Steve Stark.

MGM also recently struck first-look deals with Renee Zellweger and Carmella Casinelli’s The Big Picture Co., Akiva Goldsmith’s Weed Road Pictures, and Escape Artists, which makes Epix series “Perpetual Grace LTD.”

Josh Varney and Ben Pugh, partners at 42, said that “MGM has quickly become a formidable producer of high-quality, creatively fulfilling television content.” The pair added: “As we continue to expand our footprint and infrastructure in the U.S, we remain committed to working with the best talent and telling the best stories. Steve and his world-class team, and MGM’s vast library, affords us endless opportunities to do just that.”

More TV

  • emmy dvd

    Emmys: TV Academy Reveals Fees for Digital Screeners, Now That DVDs Are Over

    No DVDs, no problem: The Television Academy is sharing details on how it will charge studios and networks for digital Emmy screeners next year, now that the organization will no longer allow physical mailers to its 25,000 members. Starting in 2020, there will be a flat fee for a show’s For Your Consideration screeners to [...]

  • MGM Television Strikes First-Look Deal With

    MGM Television Strikes First-Look Deal With Production and Management Outfit 42

    MGM’s TV division has inked a first-look deal with production and management outfit 42. The two parties will jointly develop drama projects aimed at the U.S. market. London- and LA-based 42 will work with MGM on original ideas as well as mining the historic studio’s library for IP that can be reworked for TV and [...]

  • Media Universe Variety Cover Story

    Adapt or Die: Why 2020 Will Be All About Entertainment's New Streaming Battleground

    From a consolidation of historic Hollywood studios and the reunification of two major media companies to Apple taking the leap into content as the streaming wars ensue, 2019 was a massively turbulent year that changed everything in the ecosystem of the entertainment business. As the calendar turns, 2020 is shaping up as a critical marker [...]

  • Drew and Jonathan during tile installation

    HGTV Extends Pact With 'Property Brothers' Through 2022 (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Property Brothers have become famous for their home renovations. In 2020, they intend to start building something else – a content empire. Drew and Jonathan Scott have renewed a deal with Discovery Inc.’s HGTV that will keep them on the home-improvement network through 2022. As part of the agreement, the siblings and their Scott [...]

  • Sophia Amoruso girlboss attention capital

    Attention Capital Acquires Girlboss Digital Network

    Attention Capital, the startup media investment venture, has cut a deal to acquire the Girlboss digital network for rising female executives and entrepreneurs. Girlboss founder Sophia Amoruso has assembled an online community of professional and aspiring women seeking advice and community in advancing careers and running businesses. The deal with Attention Capital will give the [...]

  • March of the Penguins 2: The

    Les Arcs Festival Bows Cash Prize For Environment-Themed Projects

    Following this year’s launch of the Cinema Green Lab, Les Arcs Film Festival has created €10,000 cash prize which will reward the most compelling environment-themed fiction project presented at the Co-production Village. “We have noticed that up until now, very few projects have been tackling environmental issues which are often only dealt with in documentaries. [...]

  • Andy Harrower to Succeed Andrew Chowns

    Andy Harrower to Succeed Andrew Chowns at the Helm of Directors U.K.

    Andy Harrower will take up the CEO role at Directors U.K. when Andrew Chowns vacates the position next year. Chowns has been at the helm of the organization for a decade, and his departure had already been announced. Harrower joins Directors U.K., the professional association for British film and TV directors, from PRS for Music, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad