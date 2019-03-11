×
MGM, NBCUniversal Strike New Nordic Film and TV Deals With NENT

James Bond Spectre
CREDIT: Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

Nordic TV player NENT has inked new deals with MGM and NBCUniversal that guarantee it a raft of their content for its Viasat and Viaplay services. The MGM deal covers the James Bond catalogue as well as the upcoming “Bond 25,” and also gives NENT local rights to the studio’s upcoming TV series “Perpetual Grace” and “Four Weddings and a Funeral.”

MGM will also co-produce three original series with NENT and distribute them internationally. The pair already had a programming deal, but it mostly covered older series. The new agreement hands NENT new MGM movies in the first pay-TV window.

“Partnerships are at the heart of our vision to become the leading Nordic streaming service provider and content producer with a global appeal,” said Anders Jensen, NENT Group CEO. “Our cooperation secures some of the world’s most attractive films and series for NENT Group’s customers, while giving even more of our original productions the opportunity to be seen by audiences around the globe.”

The renewed deal with NBCUniversal gives NENT new and upcoming films, including “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” and “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.” It also gives NENT some movies for its free-TV channels as well as reality shows, including “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Separately, NENT has teamed with “Shades of Blue” creator Adi Hasak and Kew Media on a new original series, “Margeaux.” The series will tell the story of the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre from the points of view of an Israeli Mossad psychologist and the Palestinian coordinator behind the attack. Filmed in multiple countries in Hebrew, Arabic, English and German, production will begin on “Margeaux” in the fall.

NENT will launch the series on its Viaplay streaming service in the Nordic region and Kew will distribute it in all other territories.

