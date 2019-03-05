MetaMorphic Entertainment’s Adesuwa McCalla Sets Amazon First-Look Deal

Adesuwa McCalla, the principal of literary management firm MetaMorphic Entertainment, has signed a first-look deal at Amazon.

Through MetaMorphic Entertainment, McCalla will develop original series to be available exclusively on the streaming platform.

“Since inception, Metamorphic Entertainment has been staunchly committed to developing fresh, inclusive talent,” said McCalla. “I can think of no better partner to further that mission than Amazon Studios. It is an overwhelming honor to join them as they embark on shaping the narrative of current cultural conversation. I am thrilled to continue working with emerging and established talent as they bring their underrepresented stories to life.”

Through MetaMorphic Entertainment, McCalla looks to identify new voices that reflect different worlds and perspectives. Her clients include film and TV writers and directors whose projects include films like “Hotel Rwanda” and “The Tuskegee Airmen,” as well as series such as “Counterpart,” “13 Reasons Why,” “Unsolved: The Murders of Notorious B.I.G & Tupac,” “Star Trek,” “How to Get Away With Murder,” “The Flash” and “Tell Me a Story.” She previously worked at the BBC, ITV, Nickelodeon and MTV in various roles. She then went on to a programming role at The WB, where she shepherded popular shows like “Angel,” “Smallville,” and “Grounded for Life.”

“Adesuwa has a rare ability to recognize the next generation of artists with distinct and unique voices,” said Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios. “We’re thrilled she’s joining our roster of incredible Amazon Studios producers.”