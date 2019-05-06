×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How to Watch the 2019 Met Gala Online

By

Anna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rihanna Met Gala Guo Pei
CREDIT: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

No red carpet brings as much pressure to serve looks than New York’s annual Met Gala. While the exclusive dinner, hosted by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, only sends out invites to the buzziest stars every year, the rest of the world can judge the chicest — and wackiest — outfits by streaming the entire event Monday.

As always, the glitzy dinner itself that benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute won’t be televised but red carpet coverage will be available via live stream on E!, which begins pre-show coverage at 5 p.m. E.T. Those without TVs can access the stream through Hulu Live TV or E!’s Facebook and Twitter where the streams have been available in years past. Live streams will also be made available through Vogue, which will cover the iconic night on Instagram Live.

The theme for this year’s fundraising gala is Camp: Notes on Fashion, a reference to Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on Camp,” in which she describes the term in a variety of ways. In explaining the theme, Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton told the Times, “Whether it’s pop camp, queer camp, high camp or political camp — Trump is a very camp figure — I think it’s very timely.” Last year’s theme Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, evoked religious art, while 2017’s gala made allusions to technology with its Manus x Machina theme.

Related

Lady Gaga, Serena Williams, and Harry Styles co-chair this year’s event along with Wintour and Alessandro Michele. After walking the gala stairs, attendees enjoy a private cocktail party, a walk-through of the Met’s special exhibit, and special musical performances throughout dinner. The Camp exhibit, which explores the aesthetic origins of the concept, opens to the public May 9.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More TV

  • Byron Allen Entertainment Studios

    Byron Allen Expands Into Broadcasting, Buys 4 TV Stations for $165 Million

    Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios has struck a deal to buy four small-market TV stations from Bayou City Broadcasting for $165 million. Entertainment Studios announced the Bayou City deal on the heels of Friday’s news that Allen has joined with Sinclair Broadcast Group in the $10.6 billion acquisition of 21 regional sports networks that Disney was [...]

  • Veep Julia Louis Dreyfus

    TV Shows to Watch the Week of May 6, 2019: 'Veep' Series Finale, 'Chernobyl' Debuts

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Veep” airs its final episode on HBO, and “Empire” season 3 comes to [...]

  • Jon M. Chu

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Director Jon M. Chu Signs 20th Century Fox TV Deal

    “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu has signed a significant four-year overall deal with Disney’s 20th TV, Variety has learned. Under the new deal, which represents his first overall in television, Chu will develop and executive produce projects – some of which he will direct – as well as potentially direct existing projects. Chu’s deal is [...]

  • Veronica Hart

    'Star Trek': CBS Names Veronica Hart Head of New Global Franchise Group

    CBS is doing all it can to make sure the “Star Trek” franchise lives long and prospers. The network has announced it is launching a “Star Trek” global franchise group that will “manage and maximize the expansion of the brand beyond the traditional boundaries of linear broadcasting and streaming,” with the goal of broadening the “Star Trek” [...]

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg to Star in Damien Chazelle's Netflix Series 'The Eddy'

    Amandla Stenberg has been cast as the lead in Damien Chazelle’s Netflix series “The Eddy,” which will globally debut in 2020. The eight-part musical drama is expected to debut in 2020. It revolves around a club in Paris, highlighting its owner, the house band, and the chaotic city that surrounds them. Stenberg will play Julie, the [...]

  • FYC2019 STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Paley Museum

    'Star Trek: Discovery' Emmy FYC Exhibit Transports to Paley Center

    Emmy: The final frontier. These are the voyages of the awards campaign trail, and CBS All Access will seek out new voters this month at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills. The streamer and CBS Television Studios have launched a new “For Your Consideration” exhibit at the Paley Center for “Star Trek: Discovery,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad