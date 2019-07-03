×

ABC Expects Meghan McCain to Return to ‘The View,’ Despite Reports of Conflict

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Meghan McCain The View
CREDIT: Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan McCain gained wider renown on this season of “The View” as the show focused more intently on politics. But that development may also have made the program’s own internal politics more difficult to bear.

ABC News said in a statement Wednesday that it expects McCain to return to the program’s next cycle, even as a report in The Daily Beast suggests the daughter of former Senator John McCain is “seriously considering calling it quits” before the program enters its 23rd season.

“The co-hosts and The View have had an incredible season and we expect them all back for an epic year ahead,” ABC News said in a statement.

McCain has made waves since leaving Fox News Channel in the fall of 2017 to take part in the ABC talk-fest. At the time, she had built a career out of a hodgepodge of various activities, including stints at The Daily Beast, MSNBC and the now-defunct cable network Pivot. She served as a contributor to the Fox News program, “Outnumbered.

McCain’s tenure on “The View” has been marked by a heavier turn by the show toward politics, and her ease with high-level guests such as former Vice President Joe Biden has lent her some momentum at the program. Even so, McCain often holds more conservative views than her colleagues, and has had on-air clashes with co-hosts such as Joy Behar, and those conflicts, which often make for good TV, don’t always create healthy behind-the-scenes relationships.

“I think she does want to be there. I think she wants to be on the show. She realizes it’s a very good platform for her and we love having her there. I feel like she will come back,” Hilary Estey McLoughlin, the executive producer of “The View,” told The Daily Beast. But she also acknowledged that stories of conflict involving McCain “don’t seem to go away.”

 

Popular on Variety

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

More TV

  • Meghan McCain The View

    ABC Expects Meghan McCain to Return to 'The View,' Despite Reports of Conflict

    Meghan McCain gained wider renown on this season of “The View” as the show focused more intently on politics. But that development may also have made the program’s own internal politics more difficult to bear. ABC News said in a statement Wednesday that it expects McCain to return to the program’s next cycle, even as [...]

  • Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Arte Johnson, 'Laugh-In' Star, Dies at 90

    Comedian and actor Arte Johnson, Emmy-winning star of 1960s and ’70s comedy sketch show “Laugh-In,” died July 3 in Los Angeles of heart failure. He was 90 and had been battling bladder and prostate cancer. On “Laugh-In,” he was most familiar as Wolfgang, the heavily accented German soldier who thought World War II was still [...]

  • 'Hunger Games,' 'Mad Men' Lionsgate Entertainment

    'Hunger Games,' 'John Wick' Entertainment Center in Times Square Scrapped

    Plans have been scrapped for a Lionsgate branded indoor entertainment center for New York City’s Times Square with attractions built around “The Hunger Games,” “John Wick” and “Mad Men.” Dubbed Lionsgate Entertainment City, Lionsgate and Parques Reunidos unveiled the plan in 2017 as the first of several branded indoor entertainment centers that the two companies were [...]

  • J.A. Bayona Jurassic World 2

    'Lord of the Rings' Series at Amazon Enlists J.A. Bayona to Direct

    J.A. Bayona has signed on to direct two episodes of Amazon’s upcoming “Lord of the Rings” series. In addition to directing, he will serve as executive producer on the series along with his producing partner Belén Atienza. Bayona most recently directed the blockbuster film “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” which grossed over $1.3 billion at the [...]

  • WGA Agents Packaging Fight Placeholder

    Film, TV Gains Drive Writer Earnings to $1.56 Billion in 2018

    Members of the Writers Guild of America West saw their earnings grow 4.2% to $1.56 billion last year thanks to gains in feature films and television. The guild’s newly released annual report notes that the number of writers working in feature films went up last year compared to 2017, while the level of employment for [...]

  • Alex

    APC Signs Raft of Deals on Nordic Thriller 'Alex'

    APC Studios has signed a raft of key deals on the second season of the Nordic thriller “Alex,” the hit series produced by SF Studios and Nevision for Viaplay. The Paris-based company has sold the Swedish show’s second season to Amazon Prime Video (France), Walter Presents for the UK, Australia and New Zealand, MHZ (USA), [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad