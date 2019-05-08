Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Show Off New Royal Baby

The world got its first glimpse Wednesday of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s newborn son.

The proud parents, the duke and duchess of Sussex, showed off their first child to the media at St. George’s Hall in Windsor, England. They had kept the world’s royal-watchers waiting longer than is traditionally the case and had spent two days at home before the photo op.

The new, as-yet-unnamed addition to the family, who was born Monday, wore a white woolen hat and slept through his first photo call. “It’s pretty amazing,” Markle said. “He has the sweetest temperament. He’s really calm, and he’s just been a dream, so it’s been a special couple days.”

Harry added: “We’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy.“ He described parenting as “amazing,” after two days’ experience.

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, will be introduced to their eighth great-grandchild later Wednesday. Harry’s brother, Prince William, had earlier welcomed Harry to the “sleep-deprivation society.”

The baby boy was born early Monday morning, weighing in at 7 pounds, 3 ounces. He is seventh in line to the throne.