×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Show Off New Royal Baby

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Editorial use only.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Domic Lipinski/PA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (10231477f)Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex pose together with their newborn son in WindsorPrince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex new baby photocall, Windsor Castle, UK - 08 May 2019
CREDIT: Domic Lipinski/PA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

The world got its first glimpse Wednesday of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s newborn son.

The proud parents, the duke and duchess of Sussex, showed off their first child to the media at St. George’s Hall in Windsor, England. They had kept the world’s royal-watchers waiting longer than is traditionally the case and had spent two days at home before the photo op.

The new, as-yet-unnamed addition to the family, who was born Monday, wore a white woolen hat and slept through his first photo call. “It’s pretty amazing,” Markle said. “He has the sweetest temperament. He’s really calm, and he’s just been a dream, so it’s been a special couple days.”

Harry added: “We’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy.“ He described parenting as “amazing,” after two days’ experience.

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, will be introduced to their eighth great-grandchild later Wednesday. Harry’s brother, Prince William, had earlier welcomed Harry to the “sleep-deprivation society.”

The baby boy was born early Monday morning, weighing in at 7 pounds, 3 ounces. He is seventh in line to the throne.

Popular on Variety

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

More TV

  • Fox Sports Unveils 2019 Women's World

    Fox Sports Unveils 2019 Women's World Cup Commercial (EXCLUSIVE)

    For its centerpiece commercial in the build-up to the 2019 Women’s World Cup, which kicks off June 7, Fox Sports knew it had to shoot to score. The spot, titled “All Eyes On Us,” poses the question which soccer fans around the world will be asking: can anybody challenge the U.S. team, the undisputed queens [...]

  • Editorial use only.Mandatory Credit: Photo by

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Show Off New Royal Baby

    The world got its first glimpse Wednesday of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s newborn son. The proud parents, the duke and duchess of Sussex, showed off their first child to the media at St. George’s Hall in Windsor, England. They had kept the world’s royal-watchers waiting longer than is traditionally the case and had spent [...]

  • Jon Favreau Variety Home Entertainment Hall

    Apple Orders Jon Favreau Natural-History Dinosaur Series From BBC Studios

    Apple has greenlit “Prehistoric Planet,” a natural-history series that will recreate the last days of the dinosaurs. Jon Favreau and “Planet Earth II” producer Mike Gunton are teaming on the series for Apple’s soon-to-launch streaming service. It will be produced by BBC Studios’ highly-regarded Natural History Unit, which is based in Bristol, England. The show [...]

  • Carolyn McCall

    ITV Ad Revenues Slide Amid ‘Political Uncertainty,’ but ITV Studios Holds Steady

    Overall revenues were down at ITV in the first quarter as ad sales took a hit amid Brexit uncertainty, but the U.K. broadcaster’s content and distribution division, ITV Studios, posted a small revenue increase. CEO Carolyn McCall flagged the likely Brexit impact earlier this year in a warning about the effect that the U.K.’s exit [...]

  • NBC Orders 'Council of Dads' to

    NBC Orders 'Council of Dads' to Series

    NBC has ordered one-hour drama “Council of Dads” to series. “Council of Dads” tells the story of an extended family when Scott, a “loving father of four, has his entire life’s plan thrown into upheaval by a cancer diagnosis [and] calls on a few of his closest allies to step in as back-up dads for [...]

  • Nailed It Season 3

    TV Roundup: Netflix Releases First Trailer for 'Nailed It!' Season 3 (Watch)

    In today’s roundup, Netflix has released the first official trailer for “Nailed It!” Season 3, and OWN’s new family saga “Ambitions” is set to debut in June. FIRST LOOKS Netflix has released the first official trailer for Season 3 of “Nailed It!”, which returns May 17. Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres are back as hosts [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad